UK politics LIVE updates: Moody's downgrades UK's economic outlook due to political instability

UK's economy may remain in doldrums due to the political instability Photograph: AFP
Following the rather tame dismissal of Liz Truss as the Prime Minister, the Conservatives have dug another hole for themselves. Truss is the fourth British PM to resign since the Brexit vote of 2016 and if a strong face is not brought to 10, Downing Street quickly, the country may be heading for a premature general election and a deep financial crisis. On Friday, came another bad news for the Britons as New York-based credit rating company Moody's Investors Service downgraded the country's economic outlook from 'stable' to negative'. The lack of political stability in the UK was described as one of the fundamental reasons for shooting down the rating
Oct 22, 2022, 12:43 PM (IST)
"I’ve been encouraged by support from colleagues who want a fresh start, a united party and leadership in the national interest. I’m running to be the leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister - to unite our country, deliver our pledges and win the next GE," tweeted Mordaunt.
Oct 22, 2022, 12:21 PM (IST)
As the UK political crisis deepens, New York-based credit rating company Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the country's economic outlook from 'stable' to negative',
Citing the lack of political stability in the UK as one of the fundamental reasons for shooting down the rating, Moody's released the outlook on Friday.
Oct 22, 2022, 12:19 PM (IST)
UK's embattled Prime Minister Liz Truss finally decided to step down, just 44 days into office. Her resignation has set up another few weeks of political slugfest that will see several political heavyweights vie for the keys of the 10, Downing Street
Oct 22, 2022, 12:07 PM (IST)
Britain's inflation rose to a 40-year high in September, rising above 10 per cent on soaring food prices, official data released on Wednesday revealed.
The September rate matched the level in July and is the highest in 40 years as a result also of sky-high energy bills.