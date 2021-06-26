UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigns after Covid rule violation

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has resigned. The development has come after revelation that the health secretary himself violated coronavirus restrictions during an affair with his aide.

The frontman for Britain's response to the pandemic, particularly the vaccine roll-out, quit in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, reiterating his earlier apology.

"We owe it to people who have sacrificed so much on this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down as I have done by breaching the guidance," he wrote.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he was 'sorry' to receive Hancock's resignation. He added that Hancock should be "immensely proud" of his service.

Johnson had initially stood by Hancock after he admitted to have broken social distancing rules at a time when he was urging the public to stick by the measures, including curbs on funeral numbers.

Opposition parties had kept up the pressure on the government accusing it of hypocrisy over lockdown rule breaches. Many members of the public have been slapped with fines.

Hancock conceded he had let the public down after The Sun newspaper published a security camera still obtained apparently from a whistleblower showing him kissing the aide in his office on May 6.

The main opposition Labour party said the government needed to answer questions about the undisclosed appointment of the aide, former lobbyist Gina Coladangelo, to Hancock's top advisory team.

Both she and Hancock are married, and first met at university.

