UK: Conservative MP stabbed multiple times; Suspect arrested

A Conservative MP, Sir David Amess, has been stabbed multiple times at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

As per local media reports, a man walked into his constituency surgery and stabbed the MP multiple times. The Essex Police has arrested a suspect.

A man's been arrested following an incident in #LeighonSea.



We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm.



A man was arrested shortly after & we're not looking for anyone else.



We'll bring you more info when we have it. pic.twitter.com/U3dU7btoz7 — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) October 15, 2021

"We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm," the police departmenr reported through their official Twitter handle. "A man was arrested shortly after & we're not looking for anyone else."

It has been reported that the 69-year-old politician is undergoing treatment for his injuries from the stabbing.

Sir David Amess represents Southend West in Essex. He was present at the Belfairs Methodist Church to conduct his regular weekly meeting with constituents. He had also announced his trip on Twitter.

"All we know is that David has been stabbed several times," Conservative councillor and former Southend mayor John Lamb, who was at the scene, told local newspaper the Southend Echo. "He is still at the church and they won't let us go in to see him. It does look very serious."

David Cameron offered his prayers to the injured minister. "Very alarming and worrying news reports coming from Leigh-on-Sea," he said. "My thoughts and prayers are with Sir David Amess and his family."

Meanwhile, as the news of the stabbing reached Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister cancelled all media interviews planned for the day. It is unclear whether the Cabinet meeting will take place or not.