Tyson Foods recalls chicken products amid fears of Listeria contamination

The popular Tyson Foods Inc. has recalled nearly 8.5 million pounds of chicken products amid fears of possible listeria contamination in ready-to-eat food, USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

In an announcement, FSIS said experts got to know that the frozen, fully cooked chicken products that were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021 were probably contaminated. The incident came to notice when two people became ill with listeriosis.

Also read | Using bugs as animal feed can cut down deforestation: Report

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. P-7089' on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations," a statement from the agency read.

Listeriosis is a foodborne bacterial infection that can cause fever, headache, body ache, loss of balance, stiff neck, confusion, loss of senses and a few gastrointestinal symptoms.

The agency has instructed all stores and consumers to either completely discard the Tyson products from the date range or return them to the store from where these products were bought.