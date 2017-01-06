Google Preferred
Indian actor Om Puri dies at 66

Wion Web Desk
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jan 06, 2017, 20:08 IST | Updated: Jan 06, 2017, 20:08 IST
Puri died early Friday morning of a severe cardiac arrest. An actor of immense talent, Om Puri has left behind an impressive body of work in Indian cinema, Hollywood, European movies as well as TV.

