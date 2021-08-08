Two policemen, six others injured in Quetta bomb attack

Two police were killed and at least six other local people have been injured in a blast that took place in Quetta on Sunday evening.

The explosion took place at Zarghoon Road, near the University chowk in the area. These bombs were placed on a motorcycle, near a police van, as per the initial police reports.

Emergency services such as police officials and ambulances have rushed to the spot of the explosion to help the injured.

All injured people have been taken to the nearby Civil Hospital, Deputy Inspector General Quetta informed local media.

Several windows of the nearby buildings were also shattered due to the explosion.

As of now, no group or individual has claimed this explosion.

An investigation has been launched into the attack.

(This is a developing story)