Two killed, 25 injured in Sloviansk attacks: Ukraine authorities
WION Web Team
Moscow, Russia Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
A view shows a residential building, cars and a church damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the frontline city of Avdiivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine March 20, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)
27 Mar 2023, 6:14 PM (IST)
The Donetsk region prosecutor's office said on Monday (March 27) that Russian shelling in Sloviansk killed two people and injured 25.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video on his social media said to show the aftermath of the attack, showing several burning cars and smouldering debris in what appeared to be a residential area.