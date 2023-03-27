ugc_banner
Live Now

Two killed, 25 injured in Sloviansk attacks: Ukraine authorities

WION Web Team
Moscow, Russia Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

A view shows a residential building, cars and a church damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the frontline city of Avdiivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine March 20, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us
27 Mar 2023, 6:14 PM (IST)
Russian shelling in Sloviansk

The Donetsk region prosecutor's office said on Monday (March 27) that Russian shelling in Sloviansk killed two people and injured 25. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video on his social media said to show the aftermath of the attack, showing several burning cars and smouldering debris in what appeared to be a residential area. 