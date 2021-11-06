Two Hyenas at Denver zoo become the first to contract coronavirus worldwide

Coronavirus cases have been surging across the globe. However, it is not just humans who are contracting the virus. In a first, two hyenas at the Denver zoo have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

As per the National Veterinary Services Laboratories, samples were collected from various animals after a few lions fell ill. When the results came, it was concluded that two hyenas, eleven lions and two tigers at the zoo tested positive.

Ngozi and Kibo are believed to be the first hyenas confirmed with COVID-19 worldwide. The staff told that both animals have extremely mild symptoms, including slight lethargy, some nasal discharge and occasional coughs.

"They have maintained normal energy levels, and interaction with enrichment and their keepers. Hyenas are famously tough, resilient animals that are known to be highly tolerant to anthrax, rabies and distemper. They're otherwise healthy and expected to make a full recovery," Denver zoo mentioned in a tweet.

Two tigers, Yuri and Nikita, have now recovered from the virus and are healthy. Also, the remaining eleven lions who tested positive "are either fully recovered or showing decreasing viral levels."

The zoo ensured that they are using the highest level of care and precaution when working with all of the 3,000 animals and 450 different species.

Meanwhile, a recent study has revealed that cases of Alpha variant of Sars-CoV-2 or Covid virus have been detected in pets. Two cats and a dog have tested positive in a PCR test.

Dr Luca Ferasin, lead author, UK-based Ralph Veterinary Referral Centre, while commenting on the research, said that the exercise has highlighted the growing risk of domestic animals getting infected with the virus.

“Our study reports the first cases of cats and dogs affected by the Alpha Covid variant. We also reported the atypical clinical manifestations characterised by severe heart abnormalities, which is a well-recognised complication in people affected by COVID-19, but has never been found in pets before,” Dr Ferasin added.

(With inputs from agencies)