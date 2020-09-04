Twitter places notice on Trump's tweets of double voting

Donald Trump urged the locals to go ahead and vote twice in the upcoming US Presidential elections, due in November.

A critic of the mail-in voting, Trump urged people to make sure that their vote has been cast by voting twice. "Based on the massive number of Unsolicited & Solicited Ballots that will be sent to potential Voters for the upcoming 2020 Election, & in order for you to MAKE SURE YOUR VOTE COUNTS & IS COUNTED, SIGN & MAIL IN your Ballot as EARLY as possible. On Election Day, or Early Voting," he said.

Also read: Trump mocks the way Biden wears his mask; encourages supporters to try to vote twice

The 'suggestion' was made in a series of three tweets, and following its new-formed policy of labelling misinformation, Twitter quickly placed a notice on the last two tweets that read, "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."

The tweets read, "go to your Polling Place to see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted). If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly. If it has not been Counted, VOTE (which is a citizen’s right to do). If your Mail In Ballot arrives"

"after you Vote, which it should not, that Ballot will not be used or counted in that your vote has already been cast & tabulated. YOU ARE NOW ASSURED THAT YOUR PRECIOUS VOTE HAS BEEN COUNTED, it hasn’t been “lost, thrown out, or in any way destroyed”. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!," he continued in his third tweet.

Also read: Joe Biden meets family of Jacob Blake at Milwaukee airport

After placing a notice on the tweets, Twitter issued a statement defending its actions that read, "We placed a public interest notice on two Tweets in this thread for violating our Civic Integrity Policy, specifically for encouraging people to potentially vote twice."

However, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany was quick to dismiss the fact that Trump had just asked his supporters to take part in an illegal activity. McEnany said that Trump "does not condone unlawful voting."

Trump's critics believe that this was yet another try by Trump to decrease the rising popularity of the mail-in voting system that majority of the US states are planning to opt for the upcoming elections, due to the pandemic.

While Joe Biden says he has full confidence in USPS' services, Trump and his supporters feel this is yet another way of Biden undermining Trump by rigging the election results.