Twisted luck: Winning lottery ticket worth $130,000 washed in laundry

Everyone likes winning the lottery but not everyone has good luck when it comes to this. However, a woman who apparently won the lottery draw had a bit of weird luck to beat.

A SuperLotto Plus ticket that was sold at a convenience store in the Los Angeles of Norwalk in November has turned out to be a winning ticket. However, the ticket is now missing.

CCTV cameras captured a woman purchasing a ticket at the store but she was unable to collect the prize.

Authorities reported a woman came to collect the prize for the winning ticket but she could not produce the ticket as she claims the winning ticket was washed away in her laundry clothes.

While the woman swears it to be the truth, a spokeswoman for the California Lottery said the video evidence procured from the CCTV camera is not enough and the woman will have to bring some "compelling substantial proof you were in possession of the ticket".

Meanwhile, the lottery organisers are investigating the existing video footage evidence, reported Cathy Johnston, the spokeswoman.

The winning amount of $130,000 will be distributed among California’s public schools if no particular winner is announced after the investigation is concluded.