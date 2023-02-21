Turkey-Syria earthquake Live Updates | Magnitude 6.3 quake hits Turkey-Syria border region, tremors felt in Egypt and Lebanon
Turkey on late Monday (Feb 20) was struck by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake near the Syrian border causing panic among citizens and further damaging buildings. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (ESMC) said that tremors struck at a shallow depth of 2km (1.2 miles)
This quake was centred near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, Israel and Jordan.
Due to the latest quakes, a woman named Muna Al Omar said that she was in a tent when the quake hit.
Omar held her 7-year-old son in her arms and said, "I though the earth was going to split open under my feet."
A magnitude 6.3 quake hit the Turkey-Syria border, just two weeks after Turkey-Syria were devastated by deadly earthquakes that killed over 47,000 people and destroyed several homes.
No new fatalities have been so far reported but witnesses report the damage.