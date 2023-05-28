Turkey presidential run-off results Live | Recep Tayyip Erdogan leading in early trends, but rival closes in
The vote counting for Turkey’s first-ever presidential election run-off is currently underway. Local media showed Incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan leading against Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main opposition candidate in early trends. In the first round, neither one was able to get more than 50 per cent of the vote in the first round. The early trends came as the Turkish Supreme Election Council lifted its ban on broadcasting election results as of 6. 15pm local time (15:15 GMT).
The polls opened at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) and close at 5 p.m. (1400 GMT) local time. According to local media reports, the voter turnout was strong throughout the day. Turnout was 89 per cent in the first round. The presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14 saw a high voter turnout at 86.98 per cent as almost 54 million citizens went to the polls.
According to state-run Anadolu Agency, latest unofficial results has put Erdogan at 53.4 per cent and Kilicdaroglu at 46.6 per cent. 82.6 per cent of ballot boxes have been opened.
However, a separate data published by the opposition ANKA news agency showed Kilicdaroglu leading with 50.02 per cent against Erdogan at 49.98 per cent, with 83.9 per cent of ballot boxes opened.
According to Anadolu Agency, the voter turnout is at 85.24 per cent. Erdogan is still leading against his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu
Latest unofficial results, according to state-run Anadolu Agency:
Erdogan: 54.8 percent
Kilicdaroglu: 45.2 percent
Ballot boxes opened: 66.7 percent
So far, 63 per cent of ballot boxes have been opened. The trends showed Erdogan leading with 55.26 per cent, while rival trailing at 44.74 per cent. 84.93 voter turnout was recorded on Sunday.
Preliminary partial results show Erdogan in the lead with 42.8 percent of the ballot boxes opened.
Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency says the incumbent president leads with 57.1 per cent as his opponent Kilicdaroglu stands at 42.9 per cent.
President of the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey, Ahmet Yener, on Sunday said that the vote was not marred by any allegations of spurious or fraudulent play.
“So far, there has not been any negative situation that has been reflected to our board and that has impacted the voting process,” he told reporters.
“Objections to our board during the [voting] process were also evaluated and sent to the relevant provincial and district election boards.”