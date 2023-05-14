Turkey Elections 2023 | Erdogan casts vote amid high voter turnout
Story highlights
Turkish election 2023 updates: In Turkey on Sunday, voting began for the presidential and parliamentary elections that will decide whether to continue the two decades of uninterrupted rule by Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamic-rooted AKP party, or give a chance to the opposition party. The 69-year-old leader is hopeful of extending his grip on power, which started when he became prime minister in 2003 after a landslide election victory for his conservative Justice and Development Party (AKP) the previous year. If Erdogan is elected again, he could remain the head of the Turkish state till 2028, after the two-term limit for presidents was reset in a 2017 constitutional change. Voters will also select 600 members of parliament from 87 electoral districts to represent them in Turkey's unicameral parliament for the next five years.
The elections are being fought amongst three main political parties. The first is the Erdogan-led AKP, the largest party in the legislature and commands a majority in an alliance with the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). From the opposition, the CHP —founded by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the father of the modern Turkish republic born out of the Ottoman empire's ashes in 1923 —is leading the charge. The pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) is parliament's third-largest, representing a community that makes up roughly one-fifth of Turkey's population.
Ali Babacan, former deputy prime minister and ex-ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, cast his ballot in the capital Ankara city .
Babacan is leader of the liberal-right Democracy and Progress (DEVA) Party.
According to reports, Turkey’s main opposition alliance plans to make him a vice president responsible for the economy if it wins the presidential election.
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan cast his vote at a polling station in Uskudar, a neighbourhood on the Asian side of Turkey’s largest metropolis, Istanbul.
Large crowds met Erdogan and cheered him on along with his wife, Emine.
Meral Aksener, leader of Turkey’s right-wing IYI Party, has cast her ballot in Istanbul.
The IYI Party is part of the Nation Alliance led by the main opposition CHP. The colaition covers a wide spectrum of parties, including the liberal-right Democracy and Progress (DEVA) Party and the centre-right Gelecek Party.
Head of the Supreme Election Council Ahmet Yener said voting is underway in Turkey with no issues reported.
According to local media reports, presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to vote at a school in Istanbul soon. Istanbul is considered to be a stronghold for the incumbent Turkish leader.
Massive turnout is being reported across many Turkey cities. People waiting in long queues to vote which began at 7.30 am (local time).
Ahead of the elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on said Friday that they mat take for a constitutional amendment to change the 50%+1 vote requirement in presidential polls after Sunday's elections, Daily Sabah newspaper reports.
"A step could be taken regarding this matter. It requires a constitutional amendment and we may take action after the elections," the president said, in response to a question about if he would be interested in changing the law that requires candidates to receive over 50% of the vote, which forced political parties to forge alliances.
If the opinion polls are to be believed. incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is trailing behind his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
Opinion surveys have given a slight lead to Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the pro-secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP, and the joint candidate of a united opposition alliance.
More than 64.1 million people are registered to vote, including over 1.76 million who already cast their ballots abroad and 4.9 million first-time voters.
A total of 191,885 ballot boxes have been set up for voters in the country.
Every voter will be casting two ballots, one for the president and the other for parliamentarians, both of whom will serve five-year terms.
Voters will choose between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking reelection, main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and Sinan Ogan. Muharrem Ince, another presidential contender, withdrew from the race on Thursday.
A total of 24 political parties and 151 independent parliamentary candidates will compete.
- In Turkey, people will be electing both a president and parliament for a five-year term.
- To win the presidency in the first round, a candidate must obtain more than 50 percent of ballots cast.
- If no candidate secures more than half of the votes, a May 28 runoff will be held between the two leading candidates.
- Voters will also select 600 members of parliament.
- Forecasts and commentaries about the vote are banned until 6pm (13:00 GMT).
- Reports on some aspects of the election are then allowed, but media are only free to report on election results rolling in from across Turkey from 9pm (18:00 GMT).
Ahead of Sunday's presidential elections in Turkey, Twitter said late Friday that it was censoring some content in the country. However, the social media giant made no mention of who submitted the request or whose tweets will be restricted. It is pertinent to note that Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has previously shut Twitter services country-wide.
Turkish citizens will vote on Sunday (May 14) in a crucial election that could unseat President Tayyip Erdogan after 20 years in power and halt his government's increasingly authoritarian path. According to opinion polls, President Erdogan's challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who heads an alliance of six opposition parties, has a slight lead, but if either of the leaders fails to get over 50% of the vote there will be a runoff election on May 28, the news agency Reuters reported.