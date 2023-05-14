Turkey Elections 2023 Live updates | First time voters looking for a 'change'
Turkish election 2023 live updates: On Sunday, Turkey voted in a pivotal, crucial election that could have significant consequences for the country's future. The polls could either bring an end to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's increasingly authoritarian government or secure him a third decade in power. One of the most important elections in modern Turkey's 100-year history, not only will the election determine who will lead Turkey, a NATO nation with a population of 85 million, but it will also have a significant impact on the country's governance, where its economy is headed in the face of a severe cost-of-living crisis, and the shape of its foreign policy. Stay tuned to WION for all the LIVE updates.
One of the most important elections in modern Turkey's 100-year history, not only will the election determine who will lead Turkey, a NATO nation with a population of 85 million, but it will also have a significant impact on the country's governance, where its economy is headed in the face of a severe cost-of-living crisis, and the shape of its foreign policy.
As polls opened in the quake-hit town of Hatay on Sunday (May 14), many of the city’s residents who were displaced by the massive earthquake in February, returned to the city for the vote which will decide whether President Tayyip Erdogan extends his two decades in power.
"We need change, we've had enough," said Mehmet Topaloglu, a farmer in the city of Antakya, which was devastated by this year's earthquake.
Talking to AFP, Topaloglu said that he believes that the 7.8 magnitude earthquake which had killed over 50,000 people, and the current economic situation have transformed the nature of the election.
Despite voting for Erdogan in his first two terms, the Antakya resident has decided not to support him this time around.
"I voted Erdogan for his first two terms, but I won't vote for him again, even if he were my father," he said while standing near a makeshift polling station.
These sentiments are shared by many residents of the quake battered city.
19-year-old Ceren is one of many Turks voting for the first time. Talking to AFP, the young student shares that her burning desire "for change" motivated her to arrive 30 minutes before voting opened at an Ankara polling station.
"I was born during this government. I saw to what point we arrived. I don't want them anymore — enough," she said, talking to the news agency in the Turkish capital's Cankaya district.
Ceren is just one of over five million young voters who are eligible to vote for the first time. They have only ever experienced the increasingly authoritarian leadership of Erdogan throughout their lives. However, the group, as per AFP, generally leans towards more progressive, liberal views.
Presidential candidate Sinan Ogan cast his vote in the Turkish elections just hours after his rivals president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
Oyumuzu kullandık. Vatanımıza milletimize hayırlı olsun. Bu akşam sandıktan sokacak sonuç milletimizin hayrına olacaktır inşallah. Lütfen sandığa gidiniz, oylarımıza sahip çıkınız. #OAnGeliyor #SinanOgan pic.twitter.com/ol6uqxLmx6— Dr. Sinan Oğan (@DrSinanOgan) May 14, 2023
Following his vote in Turkey's crucial election, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the primary contender against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, promised to revive democracy.
"We all missed democracy," said the secular leader, addressing reporters in Turkey's capital Ankara.
"You will see, God willing, spring will come to this country."
Polling suggests that the 74-year-old former civil servant has a chance of ending the more than two-decade rule of Erdogan's conservative Justice and Development Party (AKP).
Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after voting on Sunday, expressed a hope that the outcome of Turkey's most vital elections in almost 100 years would be "good for the future of the country".
The veteran leader, however, failed to predict a win.
"My hope to God is that after the counting concludes this evening, the outcome is good for the future of our country, for Turkish democracy," he said.
Incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan: The 69-year-old leader is a veteran of a dozen election victories. He has been Turkey's President since 2014 and has time and time again proven his might, defeating rivals.
Over the course of 21 years, the Turkish leader has demonstrated exceptional skill in dividing his opponents and forming unlikely alliances, a skill which, as per AFP, has helped him win numerous national elections.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu: Leading the opposition is retired civil servant Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who has set up an alliance of six parties. Putting aside their political and cultural differences, these six parties have reportedly joined forces for the "lone task" of pushing Erdogan out.
They also have the official backing of Turkey's primary pro-Kurdish party, which represents around10 per cent of the total votes.