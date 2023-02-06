Turkey earthquake Live Updates | At least 207 dead in Syria and Turkey, Italy issues tsunami alert
Story highlights
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolted southeastern Turkey on Monday, in which at least 207 people were killed. Although the toll threatened to climb much higher because many buildings were destroyed. Locals officials said five people died in the province of Osmaniye and 10 more in Sanliurfa, which sits near Turkey's border with Syria. As per reports, the region was struck by the earthquake at 04:17 am local time (0117 GMT) and a depth of about 17.9 kilometres (11 miles), stated the US agency said. The earthquake was also felt by people in Syria, Lebanon and Cyprus, as residents rushed to the snowy streets. As per a Reuters witness, the tremor lasted for a minute and even shattered the windows. After 15 minutes, the region suffered a 6.7-magnitude aftershock.
Follow live coverage on earthquake in Turkey here:
Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy. https://t.co/vYYJWiEjDQ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2023
Italy has issued a tsunami alert following the 7.8 magnitude #earthquake in Turkey.
BREAKING: Italy has issued a #tsunami alert following the 7.8 magnitude #earthquake in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/dDxeOMasyV— Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) February 6, 2023
The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as The White Helmets, on Monday declared the northwest of the country as a "disaster area" following the powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit neighboring Turkey, sending tremors across the region.
The group said hundreds of people have been injured and trapped under rubble and dozens have died, but didn't specify exact numbers.
"We call on all local authorities and civil forces to mobilize their cadres, and we recommend all humanitarian, health and relief organizations operating in Syria to share work according to the system of parity and their geographical distribution in order to ensure that the necessary needs are covered as much as possible," the White Helmets said in a statement.
According to local reports, the death toll has climbed to 207, as more than 900 are reported to be injured. The rescue operations continue to save survivors trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings.
The United States is "profoundly concerned" by the reports of the disaster, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said.
US President Joe Biden has directed the country's international development agency to asses how it can help.
The U.S. is profoundly concerned by today’s destructive earthquake in Turkiye & Syria. I have been in touch with Turkish officials to relay that we stand ready to provide any & all needed assistance. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye.— Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) February 6, 2023
The tremor's damage has centred on southern Turkey and Syria, but it was also felt in nearby Lebanon, Gaza and Cyprus.
"I was writing something and just all of a sudden the entire building started shaking and yes I didn't really know what to feel," Mohamad El Chamaa, a student in the Lebanese capital Beirut, told the BBC.
"I was right next to the window so I was just scared that they might shatter. It went on for four-five minutes and it was pretty horrific. It was mind-blowing," he said.
At least 100 people are dead in Syria and Turkey after a major earthquake. Officials warn the death toll is expected to rise
At least 53 dead in Turkey after quake, say officials
At least 42 dead in Syria after earthquake, says state media
At least 16 dead in Syria’s Aleppo city after earthquake jolts country, says state media
At least eight people have been killed in north Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that originated in Turkey and was felt across neighbouring countries. "Eight people have died in the regions of Azaz and al-Bab," a source at a local hospital told AFP, adding that the number is likely to rise as search and rescue operations are ongoing.
10 cities in Turkey have been affected by the quake, Turkey’s Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu. These cities are: Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Gaziantep, Osmaniye, Adıyaman, Malatya, Şanlıurfa, Adana, Diyarbakır, and Kilis.
He said the country's search and rescue teams had been deployed and were at "high alert".
130 buildings damaged in Malatya, Turkey, with three confirmed fatalities.
At least 17 people have been killed so far in the earthquake, local Turkish officials said, according to BBC. In the city of Osmaniye, the governor confirmed there had been five deaths. In Şanlıurfa city, there have been 12 deaths. At least 50 buildings have collapsed across the two cities, both in the country's south-east.
A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.9 struck southern Turkey early on Monday (February 6) and was felt in Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria, collapsing buildings and sending residents into the snowy streets, witnesses and broadcasters said. Video foorage showed the streets of the Syrian capital Damascus full of cars and people who had left their homes, fearful of buildings coming down.
Videos posted on social networks show the moment multiple apartment buildings collapsed in southern Turkey.
Multiple apartment buildings have collapsed after a powerful earthquake in southern Turkey pic.twitter.com/wydrBj94RL— BNO News (@BNONews) February 6, 2023
Massive #earthquake registered M7.8 hit the middle of Turkey. pic.twitter.com/mdxt53QlQ0— Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) February 6, 2023
As Turkey acceraltes rescue efforts in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, concerns have been raised for millions of Syrian refugees living in Turkey outside the city of Gaziantep, the epicentre of the quake.
Turkey hosts the largest number of refugees in the world, 3.5 million Syrians, according to the United Nations high commissioner for refugees, which runs one of its largest operations from Gaziantep, reports Guardian.
Many live in tents and makeshift structures.
In Sanliurfa, the Turkish province east of Gaziantep where the quake’s epicentre was located, the effects were “severe and long-lasting” according to officials.
Governor Salih Ayhan urged citizens not to panic in a Twitter post early on Monday morning.
Şanlıurfa’da da hissettiğimiz şiddetli ve uzun süren bir #deprem yaşadık.— Salih AYHAN (@valisalihayhan) February 6, 2023
Vatandaşlarımızın panik yapmamalarını, @AFADBaskanlik, @DepremDairesi ve @UrfaValiliğinden gelen bilgilere göre hareket etmelerini rica ediyorum.
Turkey declares highest emergency alert after 7.8 magnitude earthquake and reports of severe damage