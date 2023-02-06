ugc_banner
Live Now

Turkey earthquake Live Updates | At least 207 dead in Syria and Turkey, Italy issues tsunami alert

WION Web Team
IstanbulUpdated: Feb 06, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

In this handout photo taken by Sana news agency in Hama, Syria on February 6, 2023, rescuers evacuate a victim from an eight-storey building that collapsed after an 7.8-magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey. Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Earthquake in Turkey Today: A 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolted southeastern Turkey on Monday, in which at least 207 people were killed. Although the toll threatened to climb much higher because many buildings were destroyed

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolted southeastern Turkey on Monday, in which at least 207 people were killed. Although the toll threatened to climb much higher because many buildings were destroyed. Locals officials said five people died in the province of Osmaniye and 10 more in Sanliurfa, which sits near Turkey's border with Syria.  As per reports, the region was struck by the earthquake at 04:17 am local time (0117 GMT) and a depth of about 17.9 kilometres (11 miles), stated the US agency said. The earthquake was also felt by people in Syria, Lebanon and Cyprus, as residents rushed to the snowy streets. As per a Reuters witness, the tremor lasted for a minute and even shattered the windows. After 15 minutes, the region suffered a 6.7-magnitude aftershock.

Follow live coverage on earthquake in Turkey here:

06 Feb 2023, 11:48 AM (IST)
Indian PM Modi expresses concen over earthquake
×

 

06 Feb 2023, 11:39 AM (IST)
Italy issues alert for possible tsunami waves following Turkey earthquake

Italy has issued a tsunami alert following the 7.8 magnitude #earthquake in Turkey.

×

 

06 Feb 2023, 11:26 AM (IST)
Northwestern Syria declared a disaster zone after earthquake

The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as The White Helmets, on Monday declared the northwest of the country as a "disaster area" following the powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit neighboring Turkey, sending tremors across the region.

The group said hundreds of people have been injured and trapped under rubble and dozens have died, but didn't specify exact numbers.

"We call on all local authorities and civil forces to mobilize their cadres, and we recommend all humanitarian, health and relief organizations operating in Syria to share work according to the system of parity and their geographical distribution in order to ensure that the necessary needs are covered as much as possible," the White Helmets said in a statement. 
×

 

06 Feb 2023, 11:08 AM (IST)
Death toll rises to 207

According to local reports, the death toll has climbed to 207, as more than 900 are reported to be injured. The rescue operations continue to save survivors trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings.

06 Feb 2023, 10:55 AM (IST)
US expresses concern over eartquake, says ready to provide aid

The United States is "profoundly concerned" by the reports of the disaster, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said.

US President Joe Biden has directed the country's international development agency to asses how it can help.

×

 

06 Feb 2023, 10:53 AM (IST)
Earthquake felt in surrounding countries

The tremor's damage has centred on southern Turkey and Syria, but it was also felt in nearby Lebanon, Gaza and Cyprus.

"I was writing something and just all of a sudden the entire building started shaking and yes I didn't really know what to feel," Mohamad El Chamaa, a student in the Lebanese capital Beirut, told the BBC.

"I was right next to the window so I was just scared that they might shatter. It went on for four-five minutes and it was pretty horrific. It was mind-blowing," he said.

06 Feb 2023, 10:17 AM (IST)
Earthquake: At least 100 people are dead in Syria and Turkey

At least 100 people are dead in Syria and Turkey after a major earthquake. Officials warn the death toll is expected to rise

06 Feb 2023, 9:54 (IST)
At least 53 dead in Turkey after quake

At least 53 dead in Turkey after quake, say officials

06 Feb 2023, 9:53 (IST)
At least 42 dead in Syria after earthquake

At least 42 dead in Syria after earthquake, says state media

06 Feb 2023, 9:37 (IST)
At least 16 dead in Syria's Aleppo city

At least 16 dead in Syria’s Aleppo city after earthquake jolts country, says state media

06 Feb 2023, 9:37 (IST)
At least eight dead in north Syria after earthquake

At least eight people have been killed in north Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that originated in Turkey and was felt across neighbouring countries. "Eight people have died in the regions of Azaz and al-Bab," a source at a local hospital told AFP, adding that the number is likely to rise as search and rescue operations are ongoing.

06 Feb 2023, 9:34 (IST)
Turkey earthquake: 10 cities affected across the country

10 cities in Turkey have been affected by the quake, Turkey’s Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu. These cities are: Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Gaziantep, Osmaniye, Adıyaman, Malatya, Şanlıurfa, Adana, Diyarbakır, and Kilis.

He said the country's search and rescue teams had been deployed and were at "high alert".

06 Feb 2023, 9:27 (IST)
130 buildings damaged

130 buildings damaged in Malatya, Turkey, with three confirmed fatalities.

06 Feb 2023, 9:23 (IST)
Turkey earthquake toll rises to 17

At least 17 people have been killed so far in the earthquake, local Turkish officials said, according to BBC. In the city of Osmaniye, the governor confirmed there had been five deaths. In Şanlıurfa city, there have been 12 deaths. At least 50 buildings have collapsed across the two cities, both in the country's south-east.

06 Feb 2023, 9:22 (IST)
Turkey earthquake felt in Syrian capital

A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.9 struck southern Turkey early on Monday (February 6) and was felt in Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria, collapsing buildings and sending residents into the snowy streets, witnesses and broadcasters said. Video foorage showed the streets of the Syrian capital Damascus full of cars and people who had left their homes, fearful of buildings coming down. 

06 Feb 2023, 9:18 (IST)
Vidoes of multiple apartment buildings collapsed in southern Turkey

Videos posted on social networks show the moment multiple apartment buildings collapsed in southern Turkey.

×
×

 

06 Feb 2023, 9:16 (IST)
Concern for millions of Syrian refugees at epicentre of earthquake

As Turkey acceraltes rescue efforts in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, concerns have been raised for millions of Syrian refugees living in Turkey outside the city of Gaziantep, the epicentre of the quake.

Turkey hosts the largest number of refugees in the world, 3.5 million Syrians, according to the United Nations high commissioner for refugees, which runs one of its largest operations from Gaziantep, reports Guardian.

Many live in tents and makeshift structures.

06 Feb 2023, 9:12 (IST)
Earthquake effects were 'severe and long-lasting', say officials

In Sanliurfa, the Turkish province east of Gaziantep where the quake’s epicentre was located, the effects were “severe and long-lasting” according to officials.

Governor Salih Ayhan urged citizens not to panic in a Twitter post early on Monday morning.

×

 

06 Feb 2023, 9:12 (IST)
Turkey declares highest emergency alert

Turkey declares highest emergency alert after 7.8 magnitude earthquake and reports of severe damage