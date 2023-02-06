Turkey earthquake Updates | Over 2,300 confirmed dead; another 7.6 magnitude quake strikes Turkiye
Earthquake in Turkiye(Turkey) Live Updates: A 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolted southeastern Turkiye on Monday, in which more than 1,900 people have been confirmed dead, although the toll is expected to climb much higher. As per the US Geological Survey, the region was struck by the earthquake at 04:17 am local time (0117 GMT) and a depth of about 17.9 kilometres (11 miles). The earthquake was also felt by people in Syria, Lebanon and Cyprus, as residents rushed to the snowy streets.
Follow live coverage of the earthquake in Turkiye here:
Turkiye earthquake death toll update at 8:30pm (IST)
The combined death toll rose to more than 2,300 for Turkey and Syria from the region's strongest earthquake in nearly a century.
Turkey said at least 1,498 people had died in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake, with another 810 fatalities in Syria, putting the total at 2,308.
Another earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes central Turkiye, says USGS.
This is the third earthquake in Turkiye after two powerful earthquakes in less than 24 hours.
Death toll update: More than 1,900 dead. Turkiye - 1121, Syria - 783
Map locating the areas affected by 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria#AFPgraphics @AFP pic.twitter.com/0J7uBe1zNO— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 6, 2023
CCTV footage and mobile footage of the devastation have flooded the internet. Some of these videos show people trapped under the rubble, others show the moment when massive buildings fell like a "house of cards".
These videos show in first person the wide-scale destruction that has struck Turkey and Syria.
Here are some of them. Viewer discretion is advised.
The latest numbers show that 912 perished in Turkey, while in Syria, 592 have been confirmed dead. This brings the total death toll to 1,504.
As per the Danish geological institute, tremors from the earthquake were felt as far away as Greenland, some 5,500 km away.
⚠Preliminary info: #earthquake (#deprem) about 4 km NE of #Pozantı (#Turkey) 2 min ago (local time 13:25:02)❗MAGNITUDE NOT AVAILABLE YET❗Updates at:— EMSC (@LastQuake) February 6, 2023
Quake death toll in Syria rises to 473, according state media
Quake death toll in Turkey soars to 912, says President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
More than 1,000 people confirmed to have died in earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, with number expected to rise
French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday his country stood ready to provide emergency aid to Turkey and Syria after an earthquake that killed hundreds in both countries.
"We are receiving terrible images from Turkey and Syria following an earthquake of unprecedented force," Macron tweeted.
"France is ready to provide emergency relief to the populations on the ground. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families," said the French president, whose relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have often been strained.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, also on Twitter, said that she had sent her "sincere condolences" to her Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, his country and his people.
"France is by their side," she said.
In the wake of the earthquake in #Turkey this morning, we have activated the #EUCivilProtectionMechanism.— Janez Lenarčič (@JanezLenarcic) February 6, 2023
The EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre is coordinating the deployment of rescue teams from Europe.
Teams from the #Netherlands & #Romania are already on their way.
Des images terribles nous viennent de Turquie et de Syrie après un tremblement de terre d'une force inédite. La France se tient prête à apporter une aide d'urgence aux populations sur place. Nos pensées vont aux familles endeuillées.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 6, 2023
At least 360 people have died in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria as health officials report 237 killed in government-held areas of Syria.
Deeply saddened by the news of a massive earthquake that struck southeastern region of Türkiye. I send my profound condolences & most sincere sympathies to my brother President @RTErdogan & brotherly people of Türkiye on the loss of precious lives & damage to infrastructure.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 6, 2023
Saddened about the loss of lives in Türkiye and Syria following the major earthquake. Our thoughts go to the victims and their loved ones. I have sent my deepest condolences to @RTErdogan. As partner of Türkiye and holder of the EU presidency, we stand ready to offer our support.— SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) February 6, 2023
My thoughts are with the people of Türkiye and Syria this morning, particularly with those first responders working so valiantly to save those trapped by the earthquake.— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 6, 2023
The UK stands ready to help in whatever way we can.
- 7.8 magnitude quake in country's south
- Felt as far as Israel, Iraq, Egypt and Cyprus
- Over 600 people dead in Turkey and Syria, fears toll could rise into thousands
- 1,710 buildings destroyed in Turkey
- Turkey calls for international assistance
Italian authorities have withdrawn a tsunami warning for the country’s southern coast.
The alert was raised shortly after the earthquake struck central Turkey and northwest Syria. Italy’s Civil Protection Department had recommended people in the coastal areas move to high ground.
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and triggering a frantic search for survivors in the rubble in cities and towns across the area. At least 360 were killed and hundreds injured, and the toll was expected to rise. On both sides of the border, residents jolted out of sleep by the pre-dawn quake rushed outside on a cold, rainy and snowy winter night, as buildings were flattened and strong aftershocks continued.
A major earthquake killed more than 200 people and injured more than 600 others in Syria, a senior health official told Syrian state TV on Monday. "The earthquake toll rose to 237 killed and 639 injured," Ahmed Damiriyye, an aide to Syria's health minister, said.
Authorities say more than 110 people were confirmed dead in Turkey and 111 in neighboring Syria, with destruction concentrated in border areas that house millions of refugees.
Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy. https://t.co/vYYJWiEjDQ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2023
Italy has issued a tsunami alert following the 7.8 magnitude #earthquake in Turkey.
BREAKING: Italy has issued a #tsunami alert following the 7.8 magnitude #earthquake in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/dDxeOMasyV— Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) February 6, 2023
The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as The White Helmets, on Monday declared the northwest of the country as a "disaster area" following the powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit neighboring Turkey, sending tremors across the region.
The group said hundreds of people have been injured and trapped under rubble and dozens have died, but didn't specify exact numbers.
"We call on all local authorities and civil forces to mobilize their cadres, and we recommend all humanitarian, health and relief organizations operating in Syria to share work according to the system of parity and their geographical distribution in order to ensure that the necessary needs are covered as much as possible," the White Helmets said in a statement.
According to local reports, the death toll has climbed to 207, as more than 900 are reported to be injured. The rescue operations continue to save survivors trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings.
The United States is "profoundly concerned" by the reports of the disaster, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said.
US President Joe Biden has directed the country's international development agency to asses how it can help.
The U.S. is profoundly concerned by today’s destructive earthquake in Turkiye & Syria. I have been in touch with Turkish officials to relay that we stand ready to provide any & all needed assistance. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye.— Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) February 6, 2023
The tremor's damage has centred on southern Turkey and Syria, but it was also felt in nearby Lebanon, Gaza and Cyprus.
"I was writing something and just all of a sudden the entire building started shaking and yes I didn't really know what to feel," Mohamad El Chamaa, a student in the Lebanese capital Beirut, told the BBC.
"I was right next to the window so I was just scared that they might shatter. It went on for four-five minutes and it was pretty horrific. It was mind-blowing," he said.
At least 100 people are dead in Syria and Turkey after a major earthquake. Officials warn the death toll is expected to rise
At least 53 dead in Turkey after quake, say officials
At least 42 dead in Syria after earthquake, says state media
At least 16 dead in Syria’s Aleppo city after earthquake jolts country, says state media
At least eight people have been killed in north Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that originated in Turkey and was felt across neighbouring countries. "Eight people have died in the regions of Azaz and al-Bab," a source at a local hospital told AFP, adding that the number is likely to rise as search and rescue operations are ongoing.
10 cities in Turkey have been affected by the quake, Turkey’s Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu. These cities are: Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Gaziantep, Osmaniye, Adıyaman, Malatya, Şanlıurfa, Adana, Diyarbakır, and Kilis.
He said the country's search and rescue teams had been deployed and were at "high alert".
130 buildings damaged in Malatya, Turkey, with three confirmed fatalities.
At least 17 people have been killed so far in the earthquake, local Turkish officials said, according to BBC. In the city of Osmaniye, the governor confirmed there had been five deaths. In Şanlıurfa city, there have been 12 deaths. At least 50 buildings have collapsed across the two cities, both in the country's south-east.
A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.9 struck southern Turkey early on Monday (February 6) and was felt in Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria, collapsing buildings and sending residents into the snowy streets, witnesses and broadcasters said. Video foorage showed the streets of the Syrian capital Damascus full of cars and people who had left their homes, fearful of buildings coming down.
Videos posted on social networks show the moment multiple apartment buildings collapsed in southern Turkey.
Multiple apartment buildings have collapsed after a powerful earthquake in southern Turkey pic.twitter.com/wydrBj94RL— BNO News (@BNONews) February 6, 2023
Massive #earthquake registered M7.8 hit the middle of Turkey. pic.twitter.com/mdxt53QlQ0— Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) February 6, 2023
As Turkey acceraltes rescue efforts in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, concerns have been raised for millions of Syrian refugees living in Turkey outside the city of Gaziantep, the epicentre of the quake.
Turkey hosts the largest number of refugees in the world, 3.5 million Syrians, according to the United Nations high commissioner for refugees, which runs one of its largest operations from Gaziantep, reports Guardian.
Many live in tents and makeshift structures.
In Sanliurfa, the Turkish province east of Gaziantep where the quake’s epicentre was located, the effects were “severe and long-lasting” according to officials.
Governor Salih Ayhan urged citizens not to panic in a Twitter post early on Monday morning.
Şanlıurfa’da da hissettiğimiz şiddetli ve uzun süren bir #deprem yaşadık.— Salih AYHAN (@valisalihayhan) February 6, 2023
Vatandaşlarımızın panik yapmamalarını, @AFADBaskanlik, @DepremDairesi ve @UrfaValiliğinden gelen bilgilere göre hareket etmelerini rica ediyorum.
Turkey declares highest emergency alert after 7.8 magnitude earthquake and reports of severe damage