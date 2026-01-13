/Trump's Iran strike plans put on hold after foreign minister Araghchi speaks to envoy Witkoff? What we know

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reportedly spoke to White House envoy Steve Witkoff over the weekend and held talks about the massive anti-regime protest in Iran. The meeting comes amid US President Trump's threats of military force against the regime in support of the recent protests.

What Trump said?

Trump said that Iran had called seeking "to negotiate" after his threats of military action. However, he added that the US may take action before the meeting. Earlier, he warned the Iranian government of action if they shoot the protesters. He had assured “brave” people of Iran of help amid requests from exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi.

The White House on Sunday (Jan 12) confirmed that US President Trump is considering military options, including airstrikes. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that though Trump prefers “diplomacy” and wants it to be the first option he is “unafraid” to use any military options. Echoing Trump's statement that Tehran “wants to negotiate”, Leavitt said that the private messages from Iranian leadership to the White House are different from what they speak in public.

Iran Protest: What we know

People of Iran took to streets against the collapsing economy of the country in December 2025. The protest that was started by traders and shopkeepers as a part of falling rate of Iranian Rial snowballed into challenge against the clerical regime, with demands for the removal of the country’s supreme leader Khamenei. Some protesters chanted slogans in favour of Iran's exiled Crown Prince and son of Shah, Reza Pahlavi prompting his response. He has actively supported the protest from afar and has also hinted homecoming. Protests have also spread to other countries, including the US, UK, Germany, France, Turkiye, and Pakistan, in solidarity with the protesters in Iran.