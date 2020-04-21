Trump mulls signing executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into US

United States President Donald Trump is mulling signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into America, amid the coronavirus outbreak that has killed nearly 42,000 people in the country.

The number of people killed in the US due to COVID-19 has reached 42,094, and more than 7,80,000 cases have been confirmed.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" Trump said in a tweet.

Trump's reasoning that he needs to protect jobs of American citizens indicates that non-immigrant work visas too might be on his target.

In the United States, due to coronavirus, a record number of 22 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits.

Trump has already closed the Northern and Southern border that attracts a large number of illegal immigrants. Last month, the United States suspended all routine visa services around the world due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Globally, more than 2.4 million people have been infected with the virus and over 1,65,000 killed.