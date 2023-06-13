Trump arraignment LIVE updates: Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37-count indictment

Donald Trump has reached the federal courthouse in Miami, Florida, marking a historic court appearance as the first former president to be confronted with federal charges in the history of the United States.

Now that Trump has arrived at the courthouse, deputy US Marshals will proceed to arrest him.

During today's proceedings, deputy marshals will carry out the necessary procedures of booking the former president, including obtaining electronic copies of his fingerprints. Due to Trump's high level of recognition, it is not expected that a mugshot will be taken.