Trump arraignment LIVE updates: Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37-count indictment
Story highlights
Trump arraignment LIVE: Former US President Donald Trump appeared in a federal court in Miami today before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman. He is charged with 37 felony counts relating to the mishandling of classified documents and allegations of obstructing the Justice Department's investigation. This marks the first time in US history that a former president is indicted on federal charges. Trump travelled from New Jersey to Florida on Monday in preparation for his arraignment, and it is anticipated that he will enter a plea of not guilty.
Following his court hearing, Trump plans to return to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. There, he intends to address the indictment publicly and subsequently host a fundraising event, which will mark the initiation of his 2024 presidential campaign.
Follow live updates here:
As it was earlier speculated, former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 37 counts of charges during his appearance in Miami federal courthouse.
Trump is now appearing before Florida magistrate judge Jonathan Goodman, and he is expected to plead not guilty for 37 criminal charges that he is faced with. Trump's arraignment is being attended by Special Counsel Jack Smith. Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland last year to investigate allegations levelled against the former president regarding his handling of the classified documents.
The ex-president, Donald Trump, was taken into custody by deputy US Marshals, and the necessary procedures for his arrest and the co-defendant, Walt Nauta, have been finalised.
Donald Trump was spotted entering the federal courthouse a while ago. He is expected to appear before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman at 3 PM ET or 12:30 AM IST.
Pic from a tipster of Trump in Miami as he heads to courthouse. Behind him is co-defendant Walt Nauta. pic.twitter.com/pEOa4tXiVf— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) June 13, 2023
Donald Trump has reached the federal courthouse in Miami, Florida, marking a historic court appearance as the first former president to be confronted with federal charges in the history of the United States.
Now that Trump has arrived at the courthouse, deputy US Marshals will proceed to arrest him.
During today's proceedings, deputy marshals will carry out the necessary procedures of booking the former president, including obtaining electronic copies of his fingerprints. Due to Trump's high level of recognition, it is not expected that a mugshot will be taken.
After departing from his resort in Doral, Florida, former President Donald Trump is en route to the Miami federal courthouse. There, he will face arraignment in the case led by special counsel Jack Smith. It is anticipated that Trump's associate and co-defendant, Walt Nauta, will accompany him on this journey and is likewise slated to make an appearance in court today.