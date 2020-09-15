TRESemmé hair ad angers South Africans amid racism row

South Africans have been boycotting a popular shampoo brand for its racist marketing campaign.

TRESemmé's campaign brands African hair as frizzy and dull and blonde hair as normal.

It is not the first time Tresemme's parent company has been called out for racism.

In India, TRESemmé normally promises salon-like hair at home. However, in South Africa, TRESemmé is promising normal hair but its target audience is black women. Tresemme is promising normal hair to them, however what it is also doing is normalising racism.

South Africans are angry, and rightly so. They protested against the ad, and the store that featured it. Shops were vandalised, employees sacked, and finally South Africa's biggest retailers said they will no longer sell TRESemmé hair products.

The insensitive ad has cost TRESemmé hair care market of 55 million people. The brand has decided to remove all products from the market for 10 days. TRESemmé is owned by Unilever, a British-Dutch company.

The same FMCG company that has been promising fair and lovely skin to people of colour for decades.

In a statement on the TRESemmé fiasco, Unilever said: "The campaign set out to celebrate the beauty of all hair types and the range of the solutions Tresemme offers, but we got it wrong."

The blatant racism isn't a one-off case. Unilever has a dark history. In 2017, ads showed black women turning white after using Dove products. Unilever told women of colour that they would see visibly more beautiful skin in just one week but when they were bashed for the ad, Unilever said: "missed the mark in representing women of colour thoughtfully".

Unilever is not alone is this shady marketing gimmick. Every other brand out there has been making black people feel less beautiful.