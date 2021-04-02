Train derails in Taiwan, dozens of people feared dead

A packed train derailed inside a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday with dozens of people believed to be dead.

In their latest rescue operation update, police said 36 passengers were classified as "out of hospital cardiac arrest" -- a term for someone showing no signs of life.

The statement said 72 people were still trapped inside train carriages while 61 passengers had been sent to hospital.

The Central Emergency Operation Center added rescuers were trying to get to four carriages inside the tunnel that were badly damaged and difficult to access.

The accident occurred on Taiwan's eastern railway line around 9.30am (0130 GMT) near the coastal city of Hualien. The eight-car train was making its way from Taipei to the southeastern city of Taitung and was carrying some 350 passengers, the rescue centre said.

The accident occurred at the start of the busy annual Tomb Sweeping festival, a long holiday weekend when Taiwan's roads and railways are usually packed.

Taiwan Railways Administration issued a separate statement saying "many" were without signs of life, citing the local fire department.