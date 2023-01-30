ugc_banner
Top world news LIVE | Boris Johnson claims Putin threatened him with a missile strike

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Jan 30, 2023, 09:59 AM IST

Top stories from across the world Photograph:(Others)

30 Jan 2023, 9:59 (IST)
War in Ukraine: President Zelensky urges faster delivery of new and existing weapons
30 Jan 2023, 9:22 (IST)
Pakistan bypolls for 33 vacant National Assembly seats in March, Imran to contest on all

After mass resignation from Imran Khan's party lawmakers in mid-January, the Pakistan election body is now gearing up for polls for 33 National Assembly seats, on all of which Imran Khan will throw his hat in the ring. 

30 Jan 2023, 9:21 (IST)
Russia's latest 'atrocious' attacks on Kherson, Kharkiv kills four, including two nurses

The latest round of Russian shelling has left four dead in Ukraine. As per Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Sunday three people were killed by the shelling in the southern city of Kherson, while the Kharkiv regional governor reported the death of one person due to another strike.

30 Jan 2023, 9:19 (IST)
'With a missile, it would only take a minute' Boris Johnson reveals he got threats from Putin

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made some chilling revelations in a latest BBC Documentary, Putin vs the West, where he claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had threatened him with a missile strike ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. 

