Top Stories LIVE | US warship warned to leave South China Sea, Chinese military says

Follow this live blog for all the top news stories of the day.
The Chinese military has said that it warned a US warship to leave waters in the disputed South China Sea on Thursday. The US has denied the reports as "false".
The Southern Theater Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) said the USS Milius, a guided missile destroyer, entered waters around the Paracel Islands on Thursday.
The PLA "organised sea and air forces to track and monitor (the ship) in accordance with the law" and "warned it to leave", spokesman Tian Junli said.
China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea. The United States often sends naval vessels through it to assert freedom of navigation in international waters.
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify in front of Washington lawmakers Thursday and tell them that the app does not share user data with the Chinese government. TikTok is facing a ban in the country over security concerns
The 40-year-old Singaporean will address the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee at 10:00 am (7:30 pm IST) and will be grilled by both Republicans and Democrats.
A strike by unionised Starbucks baristas against the company's alleged anti-union coercion was planned on Wednesday at approximately 100 cafes as they welcomed their new CEO Laxman Narasimhan.
The United States' amphibious assault ship Makin Island is part of the US' plan to defend ally South Korea and the Indo-Pacific region at large, its commanding officer Tony Chavez said at a news conference. Tensions have been rising as North Korea launched more missiles.
The warship arrived at a naval base in the southeastern port city of Busan on Wednesday (March 22) to join large scale amphibious drills which kicked off on Monday (March 20) near Pohang on South Korea's east coast for a two-week run until April 3.