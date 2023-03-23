Top Stories LIVE | US warship warned to leave South China Sea, Chinese military says

The Chinese military has said that it warned a US warship to leave waters in the disputed South China Sea on Thursday. The US has denied the reports as "false".

The Southern Theater Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) said the USS Milius, a guided missile destroyer, entered waters around the Paracel Islands on Thursday.

The PLA "organised sea and air forces to track and monitor (the ship) in accordance with the law" and "warned it to leave", spokesman Tian Junli said.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea. The United States often sends naval vessels through it to assert freedom of navigation in international waters.