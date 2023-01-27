Top stories LIVE | Thailand's ruling party picks Prawit as PM candidate

H&M has reported a big drop in profits in 2022 following an exit from Russia. The Swedish fashion retailer also witnessed a surprise loss in the fourth quarter along with soaring production costs.

H&M was among a slew of foreign companies that left Russia last year after Moscow invaded Ukraine and Western nations imposed sweeping sanctions on the country.

"Our decision to wind down the business in Russia, which was an important and profitable market, has had a significant negative impact on our results," chief executive Helena Helmersson said in a results statement.