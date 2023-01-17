Top stories LIVE | Send at least 130 'terrorists' to Turkey for NATO bid, Erdogan tells Sweden, Finland

A Bloomberg report says that Taiwan's Foxconn has appointed Michael Chiang as the new boss for its iPhone assembly business following a tumultuous year in China.

Longtime leader Wang Charng-yang was replaced as head of the iPhone assembly division, the Bloomberg report said.

Both Foxconn and Apple haven't said anything on the matter yet.

The Foxconn plant in China's Zhengzhou is the world's largest manufacturing facility of Apple iPhones. The plant had a COVID-19 outbreak last year, leading to workers fleeing, citing poor working conditions.