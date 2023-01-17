Top stories LIVE | Send at least 130 'terrorists' to Turkey for NATO bid, Erdogan tells Sweden, Finland
A Bloomberg report says that Taiwan's Foxconn has appointed Michael Chiang as the new boss for its iPhone assembly business following a tumultuous year in China.
Longtime leader Wang Charng-yang was replaced as head of the iPhone assembly division, the Bloomberg report said.
Both Foxconn and Apple haven't said anything on the matter yet.
The Foxconn plant in China's Zhengzhou is the world's largest manufacturing facility of Apple iPhones. The plant had a COVID-19 outbreak last year, leading to workers fleeing, citing poor working conditions.
Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan has said that Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to the country before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, .
The two Nordic states applied last year to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Such an application needs to be approved by all 30 NATO member states. Turkey and Hungary have yet to endorse them.
Turkey specifically pulled Sweden and said it must first take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish militants.
"We said look, so if you don't hand over your terrorists to us, we can't pass it (approval of the NATO application) through the parliament anyway," Erdogan said in comments late on Sunday.
The United States is working to resolve serious challenges to issuing business visas to Indians following the COVID-19 pandemic, Arun Venkataraman, US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets, said at a conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.