Top Stories LIVE | Peru President Dina Boluarte calls for 'political truce'
Here are all the latest news stories and top stories of the day from across the world
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated in a book released on Tuesday (January 24) that India and Pakistan were on the verge of a nuclear war in 2019 but that US intervention stopped the situation from escalating.
A cargo ship sank between Japan and South Korea Wednesday and the coast guards of the two countries are searching for eight missing crew, while 14 others were rescued.
Peru's President Dina Boluarte has called for a "political truce" as hundreds of protesters again took to the streets of the capital, Lima. Clashes were reported between some people in the crowds and the police, witnesses said.
Some people and police officers were injured, as per videos airing on television. Calm was eventually restored after several hours of unrest in the city centre.
The protests began in December when the then president, Pedro Castillo, was ousted. More than 50 people have since died in the unrest.