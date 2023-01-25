Top Stories LIVE | Peru President Dina Boluarte calls for 'political truce'

ugc_banner
New DelhiUpdated: Jan 25, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

FILE PHOTO: Peru's President Dina Boluarte Photograph:(Reuters)

25 Jan 2023, 10:26 AM (IST)
India, Pakistan came close to a nuclear war, claims Mike Pompeo in his new book

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated in a book released on Tuesday (January 24) that India and Pakistan were on the verge of a nuclear war in 2019 but that US intervention stopped the situation from escalating.

25 Jan 2023, 10:25 AM (IST)
Cargo ship sinks between Japan, South Korea; 14 rescued, 8 missing

A cargo ship sank between Japan and South Korea Wednesday and the coast guards of the two countries are searching for eight missing crew, while 14 others were rescued.

25 Jan 2023, 10:22 AM (IST)
Peru President Dina Boluarte calls for 'political truce'

Peru's President Dina Boluarte has called for a "political truce" as hundreds of protesters again took to the streets of the capital, Lima. Clashes were reported between some people in the crowds and the police, witnesses said.

Some people and police officers were injured, as per videos airing on television. Calm was eventually restored after several hours of unrest in the city centre.

The protests began in December when the then president, Pedro Castillo, was ousted. More than 50 people have since died in the unrest.