Top Stories LIVE | Peru President Dina Boluarte calls for 'political truce'

Peru's President Dina Boluarte has called for a "political truce" as hundreds of protesters again took to the streets of the capital, Lima. Clashes were reported between some people in the crowds and the police, witnesses said.

Some people and police officers were injured, as per videos airing on television. Calm was eventually restored after several hours of unrest in the city centre.

The protests began in December when the then president, Pedro Castillo, was ousted. More than 50 people have since died in the unrest.