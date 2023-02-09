Top stories LIVE | AstraZeneca sees a surge in annual profits

A transgender couple has become the first in India to become parents biologically, after one of the partners gave birth on Wednesday in Kerala state.

Transgender people have been officially recognised as a "third gender" since 2014 in the country, but still face discrimination and stigma.

Zahad, who was female by birth, gave birth at a government hospital on Wednesday. Ziya Paval, who was born a man, and Zahad were going through hormonal therapy to change their sex when they conceived.