Top stories LIVE | AstraZeneca sees a surge in annual profits

British drugmaker AstraZeneca on Thursday posted surging annual net profit. The profits got a boost from cancer treatments and the integration of biotech unit Alexion following a blockbuster takeover.
Profit after tax rocketed to $3.3 billion (3.1 billion euros) last year from just $112 million in 2021 on costs linked to the Alexion purchase, AstraZeneca said in a results statement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ihas reached Brussels as part of his surprise European tour that kickstarted on Wednesday with a trip to London and then Paris. In Brussels, Zelensky is expected to lobby EU leaders for jets and long-range weapons to shore up his defences against the Russian invasion.
A transgender couple has become the first in India to become parents biologically, after one of the partners gave birth on Wednesday in Kerala state.
Transgender people have been officially recognised as a "third gender" since 2014 in the country, but still face discrimination and stigma.
Zahad, who was female by birth, gave birth at a government hospital on Wednesday. Ziya Paval, who was born a man, and Zahad were going through hormonal therapy to change their sex when they conceived.
The Wagner mercenary group said on Thursday that it had ended its recruitment drive at prisons across Russia. The move to recruit from the prisons was aimed at bolstering Moscow's forces fighting in Ukraine.
"The recruitment of prisoners to the private mercenary group Wagner had stopped completely," its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement distributed by his press service.
The first Australian coal shipment to China in over two years neared delivery on Thursday, according to shipping data and media reports. The latest development is an indication that tensions between the two Pacific powers is easing.
Beijing and Canberra have been at loggerheads over issues including Chinese influence operations overseas, crackdowns in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.
India's Finance Minister told the chief of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday that debt discussions would be at the forefront during a meeting of G20 finance officials later this month.
Nirmala Sitharaman and IMF's Kristalina Georgieva also discussed regulating crypto assets.
The police in Sri Lanka confirmed that ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is being investigated over the hidden cash which was discovered by the protesters after they had stormed into his former residence last year.
The government in Pakistan on Wednesday said that there have been no plans to increase the prices of fuel and warned the oil companies to not stockpile petrol after consumers complained about no availability of petrol at pumps.
The US House of Representatives, on Wednesday, voted to end the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for foreign air travellers. It was one of the last remaining pandemic travel restrictions still in place.
The Pentagon has revealed that Chinese spy balloons have passed over US sites that might be of interest to Beijing on at least four previous occasions. However, it did not say if any of these sites were military bases.
The United States held briefings in Washington and Beijing with foreign diplomats from 40 nations about the Chinese spy balloon that Washington shot down on Saturday, a senior administration official and diplomats said on Tuesday.
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday briefed nearly 150 foreign diplomats across 40 embassies, the official said.
France President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel together to the European Union summit in Brussels
Thailand has offered humanitarian assistance to quake-stricken Turkey. “Today, we prepare to help and provide funding (to the Turkish government). We also prepare to deploy search and rescue team and others to match Turkey’s needs," Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayuth chan-Ocha said after receiving the ambassador of Turkey.