Top stories LIVE | 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolts New Zealand

New Zealand's capital Wellington was hit by a strong earthquake Wednesday which measured 5.7 on the Richter Scale. Residents reporting feeling a sudden jolt and say that the quake felt like a convoy of giant trucks was rolling by.

The epicentre of the earthquake in New Zealand was in the Cook Strait between the country's two main islands.

"A big shake there! A magnitude 6.0, 57 km deep, 50 km north-west of Paraparaumu was widely felt in the North Island," said New Zealand's Civil Defence agency.

There were no immediate reports of damage, and no tsunami warning has been issued.