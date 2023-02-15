Top stories LIVE | 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolts New Zealand
New Zealand's capital Wellington was hit by a strong earthquake Wednesday which measured 5.7 on the Richter Scale. Residents reporting feeling a sudden jolt and say that the quake felt like a convoy of giant trucks was rolling by.
The epicentre of the earthquake in New Zealand was in the Cook Strait between the country's two main islands.
"A big shake there! A magnitude 6.0, 57 km deep, 50 km north-west of Paraparaumu was widely felt in the North Island," said New Zealand's Civil Defence agency.
There were no immediate reports of damage, and no tsunami warning has been issued.
New Zealand authorities estimate more than 9,000 people have been displaced so far by Cyclone Gabrielle. Around 3,000 people are in temporary shelters. Defence has deployed over 700 personnel along with four aircraft, seven helicopters and two naval ships to help rescue those stranded by the floods and deliver essential supplies to isolated towns, Hipkins said.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to ramp up rescue and recovery efforts more than a week after a powerful quake ripped through Turkey and neighbouring Syria. The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria quake has climbed over 41,000. Survivors are enduring struggling to cope with near-freezing winter temperatures. Shelter, food and other amenities for them are now a priority in the relief operations.
"We will continue our work until we remove the last citizen left under the collapsed buildings," Erdogan said late on Tuesday after a cabinet meeting.
Twenty-year-old Olesya Krivtsova has been placed under house arrest with an electronic tag on her leg. Krivtsova was charged with justifying terrorism and discrediting the Russian military, and faces up to 10 years in prison along with being added to the government's list of terrorists and extremists. Her alleged crime?- criticising Russia's special military operation in Ukraine which will soon mark one year.
Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk hopes to find a replacement for himself as CEO towards the end of 2023. He said on Wednesday that towards the end of 2023 would be "good timing" to find someone else to run Twitter. He expects the social media platform to have stabilised by this time.
"I think I need to stabilise the organisation and just make sure it's in a financially healthy place and that the product roadmap is clearly laid out," said Musk, speaking virtually at the World Government Summit in Dubai, when asked about if he had found a CEO.
"I don't know, I'm guessing probably towards the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company, because I think it should be in a stable position around, you know, at the end of this year," he said.
Cyclone Gabrielle, that caused massive destruction in New Zealand, has weakened and moved away from the country. New Zealand is now assessing the damage caused by significant flooding, landslides and high winds. The storm killed four people and has displaced thousands from their homes. Gabrielle cut off entire towns, washed away farms, bridges and livestock, and inundated homes, stranding people on roof tops.
"Our immediate focus has been undertaking lifesaving missions for those affected by the floods who needed to be rescued," said Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Wednesday at a televised media briefing.
"Please don't return to your homes until you have been given the all clear to do so," he said.