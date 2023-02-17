Top stories LIVE | Christ the Redeemer lights up in tribute to Turkey-Syria quake victims
This WION Live Blog is your guide to all the top stories from across the world. Follow the blog for your daily dose of top news stories.
The massive earthquake has killed a total of 43,885 people in Turkey and Syria. Rescue efforts are nearing their end but as people continue to be pulled out hours after the earthquake, rescuers continue to look for survivors in hopes of finding more.
United States President Joe Biden on Thursday said that he will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the wake of the shooting down of a Chinese balloon by the US Air Force earlier this month, which Washington claimed to be a high-tech Chinese spy device.
Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer lit up in the Turkish and Syrian flags on Thursday to pay tribute to the victims for the deadly earthquake. Messages of support for the quake victims were also displayed on the Christ statue. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and northwestern Syria on February 6. The combined death toll from the earthquake is nearing 44,000.