Top stories LIVE | Car rams into pedestrians in China's Guangzhou

A Taiwan air force officer has revealed details about a rare interaction between the island's military and NATO. This was during the time he had attended a six-month academic programme with senior officials in Italy.

Speaking to reporters on a trip to the Hsinchu air base in northern Taiwan, air force Lieutenant Colonel Wu Bong-yeng said he had attended a six-month course at the NATO Defence College in Rome in 2021, returning to Taiwan in January last year.

"This was an academic exchange, not a military exchange," he said. "Of course they were very curious about Taiwan."

"They need to understand our country's situation, and our abilities," he said.