Top stories LIVE | Car rams into pedestrians in China's Guangzhou

As China moves towards reporting first decline in its population in decades, cities across the country are planning incentives to encourage couples to have more children, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).
A Taiwan air force officer has revealed details about a rare interaction between the island's military and NATO. This was during the time he had attended a six-month academic programme with senior officials in Italy.
Speaking to reporters on a trip to the Hsinchu air base in northern Taiwan, air force Lieutenant Colonel Wu Bong-yeng said he had attended a six-month course at the NATO Defence College in Rome in 2021, returning to Taiwan in January last year.
"This was an academic exchange, not a military exchange," he said. "Of course they were very curious about Taiwan."
"They need to understand our country's situation, and our abilities," he said.
A car rammed into pedestrians at an intersection in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Wednesday evening, killing at least five people and injuring 13 others, state media reported.
Videos circulating on social media show a black SUV plowing through pedestrians on two separate crossings in the four-way intersection.
The newly formed Brazil government is gearing up for a new wave of protests by the supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro following the weekend invasion of key government buildings by them in an apparent attempt to topple the administration.
A little more than three months after putting Sergey Surovikin in charge of the Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin has demoted him and announced a replacement.
General Valery Gerasimov will take Surovikin's position who has been nicknamed 'General Armageddon' in military circles.