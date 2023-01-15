ugc_banner
LIVE Top stories | Death toll from the latest Russian missile strikes rises to 14; another 64 injured

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Jan 15, 2023, 09:53 AM IST

Emergency personnel work at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine January 15, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

15 Jan 2023, 9:43 (IST)
Russian missiles strike several Ukrainian cities, 14 killed, 64 injured

Several strikes were launched by Russian forces targetting the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro. At least 14 people were killed and 64 others were injured in a strike targeting a residential building located in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Saturday. Click here to read more.

15 Jan 2023, 9:42 (IST)
Ukraine alleges Russia cancelled prisoner exchange at the last minute

The Ukrainian body dealing with prisoners has alleged that the Russian side on Saturday, at the last moment, cancelled a prisoner exchange between the two warring nations.

Click here to read more.

15 Jan 2023, 9:40 (IST)
Peru: Authorities reopen airport closed due to protests

Authorities in Peru have re-opened the airport in Cusco, the gateway to the famous Machu Pichu site in southern part of the country. The airport was shut after a flare-up in weeks-long protests that have killed dozens. Read more here...