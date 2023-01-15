LIVE Top stories | Death toll from the latest Russian missile strikes rises to 14; another 64 injured
Story highlights
Follow to stay up to date on today's latest news developments from around the world
Several strikes were launched by Russian forces targetting the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro. At least 14 people were killed and 64 others were injured in a strike targeting a residential building located in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Saturday. Click here to read more.
The Ukrainian body dealing with prisoners has alleged that the Russian side on Saturday, at the last moment, cancelled a prisoner exchange between the two warring nations.
Authorities in Peru have re-opened the airport in Cusco, the gateway to the famous Machu Pichu site in southern part of the country. The airport was shut after a flare-up in weeks-long protests that have killed dozens. Read more here...