Top news LIVE | US Justice Department accuses Google of evidence destruction

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Mar 04, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Follow the LIVE Blog for all the top news updates and top news stories from across the world.  Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Story highlights

04 Mar 2023, 10:00 AM (IST)
Watch | Ukraine to get tactical bridges to move tanks and armoured vehicles; Will China send arms to Russia?
04 Mar 2023, 9:51 (IST)
Vanuatu: State of emergency continues as Cyclone Kevin brings destructive winds, heavy rain

The Pacific nation of Vanuatu, which has witnessed back-to-back cyclones and earthquakes, has been placed under a state of emergency. Even as the nation was reeling from the aftermath of Cyclone Judy, it has been hit by its second major cyclone in a week: Category 4 Cyclone Kevin, which also brought strong winds and torrential rain.

Read more here.

04 Mar 2023, 9:46 (IST)
The US Justice Department has alleged that Alphabet Inc's Google has destroyed internal corporate communications. 

Read more here.