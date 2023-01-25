ugc_banner
Russia-Ukraine war Live | German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warns against 'escalating' Ukraine war

WION Web Team
Washington Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 06:18 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war live  Photograph:(Reuters)

Germany has confirmed that it will supply its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. A report in the German news outlet Der Spiegel Tuesday evening said that the decision is almost final and will be announced soon. The decision follows "months of debate", according to the report, and will help bolster the country’s war effort against Russia. Several EU members hailed the decision saying that it is a big step towards stopping Russia.

25 Jan 2023, 6:17 PM (IST)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warns against 'escalating' Ukraine war

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said Western allies would keep supporting Ukraine as Germany promised Leopard tanks for Kyiv, but also highlighted the danger of further inflaming the conflict.

"We must always make it clear in everything we do that we are doing what is necessary and possible to support Ukraine, but that at the same time we are preventing the war from escalating into a war between Russia and NATO," Scholz said in a speech to parliament.

25 Jan 2023, 5:32 PM (IST)
UK welcomes 'right decision' to send tanks to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday welcomed the "right decision by NATO allies and friends" to send tanks to Ukraine, after Germany bowed to weeks of pressure.

"Alongside (British) Challenger 2s, they will strengthen Ukraine's defensive firepower," he tweeted.

25 Jan 2023, 5:21 PM (IST)
Ukraine welcomes German decision on tanks as 'first step'

Kyiv on Wednesday welcomed Germany's decision to green light Leopard 2 tank deliveries to Ukraine, following weeks of pressure from allies.

"The first step on tanks has been taken. Next -- the 'tank coalition'. We need a lot of Leopards," the head of Ukraine's presidential administration Andriy Yermak said on social media, referring to other countries that have said they would also send the tanks with Berlin's approval.

25 Jan 2023, 5:02 PM (IST)
France hails German tank decision for Ukraine
25 Jan 2023, 5:00 PM (IST)
Polish PM thanks Germany for decision to send tanks to Ukraine  

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday thanked Germany for approving the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and providing a company of them from Berlin's own stocks.  "Thank you @Bundeskanzler (German Chancellor) Olaf Scholz. The decision to send Leopards to Ukraine is a big step towards stopping Russia. Together we are stronger," Morawiecki said on Twitter.