Russia-Ukraine war Live | German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warns against 'escalating' Ukraine war
Germany has confirmed that it will supply its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. A report in the German news outlet Der Spiegel Tuesday evening said that the decision is almost final and will be announced soon. The decision follows "months of debate", according to the report, and will help bolster the country’s war effort against Russia. Several EU members hailed the decision saying that it is a big step towards stopping Russia.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said Western allies would keep supporting Ukraine as Germany promised Leopard tanks for Kyiv, but also highlighted the danger of further inflaming the conflict.
"We must always make it clear in everything we do that we are doing what is necessary and possible to support Ukraine, but that at the same time we are preventing the war from escalating into a war between Russia and NATO," Scholz said in a speech to parliament.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday welcomed the "right decision by NATO allies and friends" to send tanks to Ukraine, after Germany bowed to weeks of pressure.
"Alongside (British) Challenger 2s, they will strengthen Ukraine's defensive firepower," he tweeted.
The right decision by NATO Allies and friends to send main battle tanks to Ukraine. Alongside Challenger 2s, they will strengthen Ukraine’s defensive firepower.— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 25, 2023
Together, we are accelerating our efforts to ensure Ukraine wins this war and secures a lasting peace. https://t.co/55BKg7orfJ
Kyiv on Wednesday welcomed Germany's decision to green light Leopard 2 tank deliveries to Ukraine, following weeks of pressure from allies.
"The first step on tanks has been taken. Next -- the 'tank coalition'. We need a lot of Leopards," the head of Ukraine's presidential administration Andriy Yermak said on social media, referring to other countries that have said they would also send the tanks with Berlin's approval.
Thank you @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz. The decision to send Leopards to Ukraine is a big step towards stopping Russia. Together we are stronger.— Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) January 25, 2023
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday thanked Germany for approving the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and providing a company of them from Berlin's own stocks. "Thank you @Bundeskanzler (German Chancellor) Olaf Scholz. The decision to send Leopards to Ukraine is a big step towards stopping Russia. Together we are stronger," Morawiecki said on Twitter.