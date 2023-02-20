Top news LIVE | Biden administration supports sale of F-16s to Turkey, says Blinken

On Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida requested the United Nations Security Council to hold an emergency meeting, after North Korea launched long-range ballistic missiles that landed in the sea off Japan's west coast.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the government's top spokesperson, said Japan had lodged a protest to North Korea over the launches.

"North Korea's series of actions threaten the peace and security of Japan, the region and the international community, and are absolutely unacceptable," Matsuno told a news conference.