Top news LIVE | Biden administration supports sale of F-16s to Turkey, says Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Biden administration supports the sale of F-16s and the modernisation program to Turkey, during the joint presser after talks with Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to arrest PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in a prohibited funding case, ARY News, citing sources. As per details available with ARY News, Imran Khan will be arrested by the FIA with the help of Lahore police, the sources said
On Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida requested the United Nations Security Council to hold an emergency meeting, after North Korea launched long-range ballistic missiles that landed in the sea off Japan's west coast.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the government's top spokesperson, said Japan had lodged a protest to North Korea over the launches.
"North Korea's series of actions threaten the peace and security of Japan, the region and the international community, and are absolutely unacceptable," Matsuno told a news conference.
A shooting was reported during a parade in New Orleans on Sunday night, local media reported, injuring five. Video filmed by eyewitness Kristie Self showed a parade route littered with debris as people stood nearby. NBC News, citing local police, said the shooting took place at 9:30 pm near the end of the route for the Krewe of Bacchus parade, where large crowds were assembled. Police added that one suspect had been arrested.
Japanese manga and anime creator of epic space sagas, Leiji Matsumoto, has died aged 85. His famous works included "Galaxy Express 999" and "Space Pirate Captain Harlock". The news of his death was announced by his office on Monday. The cause of death was heart failure, local media said.
Matsumoto was also known for his work with Yoshinobu Nishizaki on the 1970s TV series "Space Battleship Yamato". It ran as "Star Blazers" in the United States in which Matsumoto was credited as its director as well as the creator of the manga series spun off from it.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Russia has suffered "extraordinarily significant" losses near the town of Vuhledar in the eastern Donbas region. Notably, Moscow had claimed to have annexed the region in September.
"The situation is very complicated. And we are fighting. We are breaking down the invaders and inflicting extraordinarily significant losses on Russia," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in capital Ankara on Monday. The two discussed the way in which Washington can further assist Ankara as it grapples with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that killed tens of thousands of people. Other issues on the agenda included the stalled NATO bids of Sweden and Finland, which Turkey has so far refused to ratify.