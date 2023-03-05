Global news live | Estonia goes to polls with parties split on Ukraine aid

Estonians go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament in a vote that could bolster far-right nationalists, who have campaigned on opposing further arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas's centre-right Reform Party is set to win, according to opinion polls, but would likely have to form a coalition to stay in power.

The party is expected to garner 28.7 percent of votes, according to a February survey by Kantar Emor that put the far-right EKRE in second place with 18.2.

Estonia, a country of 1.3 million people bordering Russia, has a unicameral parliament with 101 seats, all at stake in Sunday's vote.