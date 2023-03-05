Global news live | Estonia goes to polls with parties split on Ukraine aid
Story highlights
Stay tuned to WION for all the latest developments
Stay tuned to WION for all the latest developments
Estonians go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament in a vote that could bolster far-right nationalists, who have campaigned on opposing further arms deliveries to Ukraine.
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas's centre-right Reform Party is set to win, according to opinion polls, but would likely have to form a coalition to stay in power.
The party is expected to garner 28.7 percent of votes, according to a February survey by Kantar Emor that put the far-right EKRE in second place with 18.2.
Estonia, a country of 1.3 million people bordering Russia, has a unicameral parliament with 101 seats, all at stake in Sunday's vote.
UN member states have finally agreed to a text on the first international treaty after years of negotiations to protect the high seas, a fragile and vital treasure that covers nearly half the planet.
"The ship has reached the shore," conference chair Rena Lee announced at the UN headquarters in New York, to loud and lengthy applause from delegates.
The exact wording of the text was not immediately released but activists hailed it as a breakthrough moment for the protection of biodiversity after more than 15 years of discussions.
The treaty is seen as essential to conserving 30 percent of the world's land and ocean by 2030, as agreed by world governments in a historic accord signed in Montreal in December.
The United Kingdom is all set to unveil a new law to crack down on migrants arriving in Britain in small boats from Europe across the English Channel. As per reports, the law will be unveiled on Tuesday.
Talking to the Sun on Sunday newspaper interior minister Suella Braverman said "enough is enough." For months now, the British government has been promising to step up action to tackle the issue of illegal migrants. More so after the number of people making the perilous crossing across the English Channel soared to more than 45,000 last year.
At the annual session of the National People's Congress on Sunday, China set a modest economic target of "around 5 per cent" for 2023 as it braces for several challenges, including weakening demand for Chinese exports, crackdown on the private sector.
Making the announcement, outgoing Premier Li Keqiang stressed on the need for economic stability and expanding consumption. He also said that China is looking to set a goal to create around 12 million urban jobs this year, up from last year's target of at least 11 million.
China on Sunday kicked-off the plenary session of its parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), where it said that it would increase its defence budget to 7.2 per cent in 2023, a slight uptick compared to 7.1 per cent last year.
This is the eighth consecutive year that China has announced a single-digit percentage point increase in its military budget.