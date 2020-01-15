Top 10 world news today: US democratic debate, PoK avalanches and more

Days after Iran admitted to shooting down Ukraine plane, foreign minister Javed Zarif on Wednesday said, I and President Rouhani did not know the reason behind Boeing crash till Friday. Meanwhile, former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn said that the French ambassador had warned him shortly after his arrest that his own company was plotting against him.

Here are the top 10 news stories that dominated the world arena on Wednesday.

I and President Rouhani did not know the reason behind Boeing crash till Friday: Iran foreign minister Zarif

Just days after the Iranian army shot down a Ukranian Boeing 737 aircraft, foreign minister Javad Zarif speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi said it occurred due to a "crisis". Read more

We help Apple on trade, yet they refuse to unlock phones used by killers: Trump

Trump asked Apple to help the federal agencies unlock phones that are used by criminals something that Apple has refused to do.

He said that his government had consistently helped apple in trade matters and so it was time for Apple to reciprocate. Read more

China's using its growing economic clout to silence critics abroad: Human Rights Watch

The head of Human Rights Watch has accused the Chinese government of not only creating a high-tech surveillance state at home but using its growing economic clout to silence critics abroad. Read more

Trump backs Sanders in row with Warren over prospect of female US president

US President Donald Trump backed Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders in his back-and-forth with rival Elizabeth Warren, saying he did not believe Sanders would suggest a woman could not win the 2020 election. Read more

Iran plane crash: Video shows missiles launched from an Iranian military site hit the plane

Two missiles launched from an Iranian military site hit Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 on January 8, the New York Times report said on Tuesday.

The Times reportedly verified security camera footage and stated that two missiles, fired 30 seconds apart, from an Iranian military site around eight miles from the plane. Read more

Rupert Murdoch's son condemns Fox News and News Corp for coverage of climate change, Australian bushfire

James Murdoch, the son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch has denounced the coverage of climate crisis, especially the Australian bushfire by his father's news outlet. Read more

Former Nissan boss Ghosn says French envoy warned about Nissan plotting against him

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn said that the French ambassador had warned him shortly after his arrest that his own company was plotting against him which forced him to make the dramatic escape to Beirut. Read more

ICJ ruling on urgent measures in Rohingya case on January 23: Gambia

The U.N.'s top court will deliver its decision next week on whether emergency measures should be imposed on Myanmar over alleged genocide against its Rohingya Muslims, the Gambian government tweeted Wednesday. Read more

Hong Kong police defuse pipe bomb, arrest four for manufacturing explosives

Hong Kong police said they defused a pipe bomb and arrested four men for manufacturing explosives after raiding an apartment where they found protest-related items such as Guy Fawkes masks and protective gear. Read more

At least 62 killed after several avalanches hit PoK

At least 62 people were killed and many went missing in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir after several avalanches hit the villages due to the harsh winters.

According to a report, the worst hit was the Neelum Valley area where heavy rains and snowfall triggered multiple avalanches, including one that killed at least 19 people. Read more