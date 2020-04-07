Top 10 world news today: Sweden coronavirus deaths, shortage of coffins in Ecuador and more

Sweden reports over 100 one-day deaths amid 'soft' approach to combat COVID-19

After reports emerged of Sweden being "open for business" as Europe battle the coronavirus epidemic, Swedish health officials reported 100 deaths in one day on Tuesday.

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can remain infectious on face masks for up to a week, and last on banknotes, stainless steel and plastic surfaces for days, according to a study.

COVID-19: Shortage of coffins forces locals to use cardboard boxes in Ecuador

Soaring numbers of COVID-19 deaths in Ecuador's second city Guayaquil have led to a shortage of coffins, forcing locals to resort to using cardboard boxes, city authorities said Sunday.

'More than a half-million Americans could die': Top advisor warned Trump

According to a report, a White House adviser told President Trump's administration that the "coronavirus crisis could cost the United States trillions of dollars" and put "millions of Americans at risk of illness or death" even as the US president was "playing down the risk".

Iran says coronavirus death toll nearing 4,000

The total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has risen to more than 62,000 and the death toll is nearing 4,000, according to health ministry data announced on Tuesday, but a senior official suggested the true number of infections might be far higher.

Ten years couldn't make these pandas in Hong Kong mate, but distance from people did!

It seems all these giant pandas needed was a little privacy. Turns out: All giant pandas required to mate was social distancing, but from human beings! After 10 years of attempting to make Ying Ying and Le Le at the Ocean Park in Hong Kong mate, they finally did it

Global death toll from coronavirus tops 75,000

Cases of infections of the deadly coronavirus surpassed 13 lacs worldwide on Tuesday as COVID-19 spreads across Europe, North America and South Asia. COVID-19 has now infected 1,350,841 people worldwide and over 75,000 people have been killed due to this pandemic.

Japan declares coronavirus emergency, approves near $1 trillion stimulus package

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a state of emergency to fight new coronavirus infections in major population centres and unveiled a stimulus package he described as among the world`s biggest to soften the economic blow.

One in five children with COVID-19 in US may need hospitalisation, says analysis

Up to 20 per cent of the children infected by the novel coronavirus in the United States require hospitalisation, with infants also likely to be in that group.

This Spanish city is holding drive-through funerals once every 15 minutes

Drive-through funerals are being held in Spanish capital Madrid in front of the crematorium of its sprawling La Almudena cemetery. Coronavirus outbreak has changed the public mourning process in the country which is under a lockdown for six weeks.