Top 10 world news today: Kobe Bryant killed, coronavirus outbreak in China, global market sinks, and more

Here are the top world news of the day:

Former NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles, California on Sunday. The tragic event killed all nine onboard including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. Read more

Chinese health authorities announced Monday that 24 new fatalities have brought the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak to 80 and more than 2,744 have been infected so far. Read more

As Donald Trump's impeachment continues in the Senate, his former national security adviser John Bolton has confirmed in his new book that Trump had withheld military aid to Ukraine to force the country into probing his rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Read more

A Portuguese hacker, Rui Pinto, leaked information relating to Angola's former president's daughter Isabel dos Santos syphoning off state funds to build her own business empire, his lawyers said. Read more

The British government has announced a new fast-track ''global talent visa'' scheme to motivate top scientists, researchers and mathematicians to come to the UK. Read more

A plane crashed in Afghanistan's Ghazni province. The aircraft came down in Deh Yak district of Ghazni at around 1:10 pm. Read more

World stock markets and oil prices plunged Monday, as panicking investors bolted for safer assets after China warned that the spread of a deadly coronavirus was accelerating. Read more

At least seven people were killed Sunday in a car bomb that hit a rebel-held city in northwestern Syria, a war monitor said. Read more

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said that United Kingdom's sovereignty is at risk if Chinese firm Huawei is allowed to develop 5G infrastructure in the country. Read more

Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday urged international powers to boycott US President Donald Trump's "peace plan" which they see as biased towards Israel. Read more

With over 100 passengers on board, a plane skidded off the runway as it landed at Iran's Mahshahr airport on Monday. However, no harm was caused to any passenger on board. Read more