Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus outbreak in China, Federer enters Australian Open quarter-finals and more

US will not lift sanctions to negotiate with Iran: Donald Trump

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded on Sunday by tweeting an excerpt from an interview where he said Iran is still open to negotiations with America if sanctions are lifted. Read more

Paris cancels Lunar New Year parade due to China's viral outbreak

On Friday, France's health ministry said three people who had recently travelled to China were confirmed to have contracted the virus - the first cases in Europe. Read more

Dozens pulled from rubble as Turkey quake toll hits 35

31 killed, 1,600 injured; earthquake followed by more than 700 aftershocks, as per data from Disaster and Emergency Authority of Turkey. Read more

Beijing to postpone reopening of city's kindergartens, schools, universities: Report

The measures are aimed at preventing the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, the report added quoting CNR. Read more

Erdogan states that Haftar cannot be expected to respect Libya truce

Eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar is violating Libya's truce and so cannot be expected to respect the ceasefire called between his forces and pro-government troops, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday. Read more

China warns that the ability of the virus to spread is getting stronger

Virus with an infection rate of 2,000 people and a global kill count of 56 traced to a seafood market in Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife. Read more

Post-Brexit UK trade deal with US 'optimistic', says Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

"One of the challenges of dealing with the EU is that even within the EU they have different views," he added. Read more

Iraqi security forces raid protest camps after Sadr supporters withdraw

Clashes erupted later in the day as authorities removed concrete barriers near Baghdad's Tahrir Square, where demonstrators have camped out for months. Read more

Trump caught saying 'get rid' of Ukraine ambassador on tape: Report

"Get rid of her!" Trump says on the tape, reportedly addressing a White House aide at the dining table. "Get her out tomorrow. I don't care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it." Read more

Federer roars into record 15th Australian Open quarter-final

The Swiss master took time to work out the Hungarian but when he did it was one-way traffic, romping to a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 victory on Rod Laver Arena. Read more