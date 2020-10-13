LIVE TV
Top 10 world news today: China-Japan exchange words, EU hopeful of Brexit deal, and more
WION Web Team
New Delhi, India
Oct 13, 2020, 07.38 PM(IST)
Top 10 world news Photograph:( WION )
Story highlights
Top 10 world news today
EU unity on getting a fair Brexit deal strong, says chief negotiator Barnier
Japan urges China to withdraw ships from territorial waters in East China Sea
China contributes 25% to global emissions, says UN
Mediterranean crisis: Germany warns Turkey against 'provocation'
Japan may not attend summit in Korea due to wartime labour dispute
EU imposes sanctions on Lukashenko, citing worsening situation in Belarus
South Korea reports first triple-digit rise in coronavirus cases in six days
Reuters poll shows Biden lead over Trump growing in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania
Microsoft takes down global criminal botnet that could have affected US election
Taiwan labels China latest spy accusation as 'fake'
