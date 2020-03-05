Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus spikes in Wuhan, Greece blocks migrants & more!

WION Global Summit: Climate change is changing our economy, says Greenland's first female Prime Minister

Greenland's first female prime minister Aleqa Hammond on Thursday expressed concerns over climate change at WION Global Summit 2020 and underlined its impact on the country's economy.

World's largest rainforest losing ability to absorb carbon: Study

A new study has revealed that the trees in the world's largest rainforest are losing their ability to absorb carbon.

Syrian air defence responds to 'Israeli missiles': Report

Syrian air defence responded to Israeli missiles targeting the south and centre of the country, state media said.

US Supreme Court hears case that could set future of abortion

The US Supreme Court heard arguments in a major abortion case for the first time since President Donald Trump appointed two new conservative justices with the future of the procedure potentially at stake.

Former United Nations chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dead at 100

Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar, who was known for his peace-making efforts including brokering a ceasefire in the Iran-Iraq war, died on Wednesday in his native Peru, aged 100.

China coronavirus infections spike in central city of Wuhan

Mainland China reported a rise in new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, reversing three straight days of declines, because of a spike in new infections in Wuhan, the city at the centre of the outbreak.

Greece blocks 35,000 migrants, plans to deport arrivals after March 1

Greece has repulsed nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a week ago, government sources said on Thursday, as it prepares to deport hundreds of others who made it through.

Amid coronavirus concerns, Chinese robotic arm can help save lives

Researchers at one of China's top universities have designed a robot they say could help save lives during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sri Lanka seizes record drugs haul at sea

Two foreign trawlers packed with over $33 million worth of heroin and crystal methamphetamine were seized in Sri Lanka's biggest-ever drugs bust at sea, a navy spokesman said.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India progress to finals after semifinal match gets abandoned

India's women cricket team progressed into the finals after their semifinal clash with England was abandoned.