Top 10 world news today: 80 killed in Yemen attack, Trump impeachment news, and more

More than 80 Yemeni soldiers were killed in missile and drone attack blamed on Huthi rebels in Yemen on Sunday. In another important development, US Donald Trump's legal team rejected impeachment charges and described the efforts as a ''dangerous attack'' on Americans and their intrinsic right to vote.

So, here's a list of major world news of January 19.

1. Yemen: Over 80 killed in missile attack, bloodiest since beginning of war

Over 80 Yemeni soldiers were killed and several wounded in missile and drone attack blamed on Huthi rebels in central Yemen, sources said on Sunday. Read more

2. 'Brazen and unlawful': Donald Trump's legal team rejects impeachment charges

Trump was recently impeached on account of two articles: ''abuse of power'' and the ''obstruction of Congress'', which was approved by the Democratic-led House last year. Read more

3. Meghan Markle's father accuses daughter of 'destroying', 'cheapening' royal family

Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle said his daughter and son-in-law's action is "destroying" and "cheapening" the British royal family. Read more

4. Hong Kong unrest: Protesters rally, thrash police officers

Several policemen were beaten bloody by pro-democracy protesters in a rally demanding greater democratic freedoms in Hong Kong on Sunday. Read more

5. Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho dies at 97

The founder of South Korea's sprawling retail conglomerate Lotte Group has died at the age of 97, company officials said Sunday. Read more

6. Over 300 people wounded in Beirut protest clashes: Lebanese Red Cross

Lebanese rescuers treated more than 300 people for injuries during hours of clashes between security forces and protesters that rocked central Beirut on Saturday night. Read more

7. US Space Force unveils camouflage uniform, gets trolled on Twitter

The newly founded United States Space Force recently unveiled its uniform. The colour of choice has stirred a debacle on social media, BBC reported. Read more

8. SpaceX to try rocket failure test again after bad weather delay

Elon Musk's SpaceX will try again on Sunday to destroy one of its own rockets in a test of a crucial emergency abort system, a day after bad weather forced the company to delay its final milestone test before flying NASA astronauts from U.S. soil. Read more

9. Three Scottish brothers break world record to row across the Atlantic Ocean

Three brothers from Edinburgh, Scotland called Ewan, Jamie and Lachlan MacLean have made three world records after rowing across the Atlantic Ocean in merely 35 days, nine hours and nine minutes. Read more

10. Nepal avalanche: Nearly 200 rescued from Mount Everest and Annapurna

Over 200 people have been rescued from Mount Everest and Annapurna in Nepal on Saturday, a day after an avalanche hit a section on Annapurna circuit trekking route, Department of Tourism said. Read more







