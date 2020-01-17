Top 10 world news today: Khamenei calls Trump 'clown', President Xi arrives in Myanmar and more

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei while addressing people during the Friday prayers called US President Trump a "clown" while attacking US presence in the region. Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping arrived in Myanmar on a two-day visit today with several Belt and Road(BRI) project on the anvil and Ukraine's prime minister offered his resignation after an audio clip was leaked of him reportedly criticizing President Volodymyr Zelensky's understanding of the economy.

Here are the top 10 news stories that dominated the world arena.

These American 'clowns' who lie, says Khamenei in Friday sermon referring to Trump

While calling for national unity, Khamenei said: 'The Quds Force is a humanitarian organisation with human values that protects people across the region'.

President Xi Jinping arrives in Myanmar seeking to push Belt and Road project

Chinese President Xi is scheduled to meet Aung San Suu Kyi and Army chief Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw, including several heads of political parties.

US President Trump's impeachment trial officially gets underway in Senate

Even as the impeachment proceedings got underway at Capitol Hill, a handful of protesters staged demonstrations outside.

Ahead of Davos summit, Greta Thunberg calls for 'real climate action'

Greta Thunberg is due to address the Davos summit next week. She is widely expected to ask the gathering of top business heads and government officials to stop investing in fossil fuels.

Iran gave US 'slap on face', calls missile strikes 'day of God': Khamenei

As tension escalated between Iran and US following the killing of Qasem Soleimeni, a powerful Iranian general who was close to Khamenei, Iran launched missiles at US targets on January 8.

Ukrainian PM Oleksiy Honcharuk offers resignation after leaked recording

'To remove any doubts about our respect for and trust in the president, I have written a resignation letter and handed it over to the president,' Oleksiy Goncharuk wrote on his official Facebook page.

Paternity leave row: Japanese minister Koizumi welcomes baby boy

The minister says he wants to set an example and become a role-model for Japan's working fathers.

Meghan Markle 'may not return' to UK for a very long time

Ahead of the ad-hoc staff, only two permanent employees which include a house manager and a cleaner are moved to the Queen's household.

US congresswomen 'Ayanna Pressley' reveals her bald look

Alopecia is the medical term for baldness, but the word is more often used to refer to alopecia areata, a common autoimmune disorder resulting in unpredictable hair loss.

Five countries demand Iran compensate relatives of plane-crash victims

This came as the foreign ministers of Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, and Britain paid homage to the crash victims at the Canadian high commission in London.