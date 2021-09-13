Top 10 world news: Taliban PM quashes death rumors, Kohli to remain captain across three formats and more

Taliban co-founder and now deputy prime minister of Afghanistan, Abdul Ghani Baradar, came out strongly against rumours of his death, saying that he was alive and well after news of his supposed demise went viral on social media.

In other news, US former president Donald Trump slammed his successor Joe Biden for hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, while claiming that China and Russia are reverse-engineering the US weapons that were supposedly left in Afghanistan.

Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar releases audio statement amid rumours of death

Social media has been abuzz over the speculation, particularly in India, that he had been mortally wounded in a shootout between rival Taliban factions at the presidential palace.

‘I guarantee’: Trump claims China, Russia reverse-engineering US weapons left behind in Afghanistan

Trump went on to say that the country's enemies are already taking advantage of the weaponry, armoured vehicles, and aircraft left behind by US forces. According to USA Today, the military abandoned 73 aircraft in Afghanistan, some of which were inoperable.

Number of environmental activists killed world over highest for second year

Colombia saw the highest number of killings for second year in a row in 2020. Sixty-five land and environmental defenders were killed. Indigenous people were particularly impacted.

Experts warn first-ever rain in Greenland ice sheet shows risks of climate change

Only nine times in the past 2,000 years have temperatures at the pinnacle of the sheet reached above freezing. Three of those incidents have occurred in the last ten years, although there was no rain on the prior two occasions, in 2012 and 2019.

SpaceX gets ready for all-civilian crew spaceflight

The "Inspiration4" mission caps a summer that saw billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos cross the final frontier, on Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin spaceships respectively, a few days apart in July. But latest SpaceX mission is far more ambitious in scope.

'China will beat Russia in war': Bizarre article that also talks about reunifying Taiwan, taking Arunachal Pradesh from India goes viral after 8 years

The report said China will engage in “reconquest” of "Southern Tibet" which China uses to denote India’s Arunachal Pradesh which has a border with Tibet, and also added that China will be at war with India between 2035-40.

Jeff Bezos is pouring money to crack secret of living 'forever'

Bezos is backing a company that is pursuing biological reprogramming technology which is a way to rejuvenate cells in lab. Some scientists think that such an approach can revitalise entire animal bodies and ultimately prolong life.

Virat Kohli will remain captain: BCCI treasurer dismisses rumours of Rohit Sharma taking over as India's limited-overs skipper

Since India failed to win the 2019 ODI World Cup, in England and Wales, Kohli's captaincy has been under the scanner especially in the shorter formats. So far, the 32-year-old has led India in two ICC events in white-ball cricket.

Leave 60% global oil, gas reserves unused to curb warming to 1.5 degrees: Study

The study in the journal ‘Nature’ said that 60 per cent of oil and natural gas and 90 per cent of coal must never see light of the day till 2050 to make attempts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Japan to get its 1st high school ‘manga studies’ department, to start classes by 2023

The department is expected to come up at Kumamoto Prefectural Takamori High School in the town of Takamori as early as spring 2023, the Kumamoto Prefectural Board of Education said.