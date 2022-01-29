Top 10 world news: Russian troops arrive in Belarus, storm hits US, and more

Russian defence ministry released on Saturday (January 23) footage of Russian soldiers arriving in Belarus for upcoming military drills. Also, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked country's chief statistician after records and calculations revealed that the country experienced record inflation rate last year. The inflation hit a 19-year high of 36.1 per cent.

Amid ongoing Ukraine crisis, Russian troops arrive in Belarus for military drills

Russian defence ministry released on Saturday (January 23) footage of Russian soldiers arriving in Belarus for upcoming military drills.

Supporting Taiwan's independence can lead to military conflict between US and China: Qin Gang

Beijing's ambassador to Washington has said that if the United States supports the independence of Taiwan, it will lead to military conflict with China.

Turkey: Calculations reveal record inflation, Erdogan sacks statistician

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked country's chief statistician after records and calculations revealed that the country experienced record inflation rate last year. The inflation hit a 19-year high of 36.1 per cent.

'Bombogenesis' snow storm hits US, emergency declared in five states

For the first time in four years, a major blizzard has hit the US east coast. It expected to stretch from the Carolinas to Maine.

German wax museum leaves Queen Elizabeth's statue bald under her hat

A wax museum called Panoptikum in Germany has left Queen Elizabeth's statue bald under her hat.

To spread awareness, Covid-inspired murals created in this Indian city

In a bid to spread awareness, Indian city Mumbai has created Covid-inspired murals. Mumbai, which is located in Maharashtra state, saw a surge of cases as the Omicron variant swept across the nation.

Scientists find evidence of an extreme solar 'tsunami' deep within Earth's ice

Scientists have found evidence of an extreme solar 'tsunami' deep within the Earth's ice through analyses of ice cores from Greenland and Antarctica.

Prolonged humanitarian crisis forces starving Afghans to sell kidneys, says report

Since the takeover of Taliban and subsequent economic collapse, people in Afghanistan have been facing numerous issues like starvation. The prolonged humanitarian crisis in the country has wreaked havoc.

As Omicron cases surge, 60M households ordered free Covid rapid tests, says White House

The White House on Friday said that nearly 60 million US households have ordered the free, rapid Covid tests.

US: Omicron leads to a higher death toll than fall's Delta wave

Omicron variant which is driving a new wave of cases in the US, is causing a higher daily American death toll than the previous Delta variant.