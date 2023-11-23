Top 10 world news: Israel-Hamas ceasefire to start 7am Friday, suspected stabbing incident in Dublin, and more

Qatar on Thursday (Nov 23) confirmed that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will begin Friday (Nov 24) at 7 am local time wherein as many as first 13 hostages will be released by 4 pm. In other news, At least five people, including three children, were hospitalised on Thursday (Nov 23) after a serious public order incident in Dublin city centre, said the Irish police, which the local media has reported as a stabbing.

Qatar on Thursday (Nov 23) confirmed that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will begin Friday (Nov 24) at 7 am local time wherein as many as first 13 hostages will be released by 4 pm. Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari also suggested that he does not see any further delay in the truce.

At least five people, including three children, were hospitalised on Thursday (Nov 23) after a serious public order incident in Dublin city centre, said the Irish police, which the local media has reported as a stabbing.

All eyes are on the rescue operations which have been intensified to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel in Silkyara in Uttarakhand since November 12, 2023. The rescue operations have once again halted due to machine repair.

A day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on AI risks at the G20 Virtual Summit, the Indian government announced that it is set to soon come up with regulations to tackle the deepfake concerns, including holding social media platforms and content creators responsible for the menace.

A US warship patrolling the Red Sea intercepted multiple drones launched from Yemen's Houthi-controlled areas on Thursday (Nov 23), the US Central Command stated.

The social media platforms in the US were replete with anti-Muslim conspiracy theories after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concluded that a car explosion near a bridge near Niagara Falls that links US and Canada was not connected to terrorism. Two people died in the incident.



‘Israel has right to genocide’, Swedish PM’s horrible gaffe at event attended by Palestinian supporters. Watch





Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson made a horrible gaffe when he said that Israel “has right to genocide” during a townhall event attended by many pro-Palestinian protesters.

Indonesia’s police have named the chief of the anti-graft commission as a suspect in a corruption case involving the former agricultural minister who was detained on graft charges, last month.

The Indian poll body on Thursday (Nov 23) issued a notice to Congress parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi over his 'panauti' (bad omen) and 'pickpocket' jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in poll-bound western Rajasthan state.