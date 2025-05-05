The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed several Indian states to begin emergency preparedness drills.

'Air raid sirens, civilian training': India orders civil defence drills on May 7 as tensions with Pakistan rise: Govt sources

Amid growing tensions with Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed several Indian states to begin emergency preparedness drills, according to official sources.

Arizona mass shooting: 3 killed, 5 wounded after firing at Glendale restaurant

Three people were killed while five others were injured in a mass shooting incident at a restaurant near Arizona’s Phoenix on Sunday (May 4), said Glendale police.

'WE KNOW HOW YOU THINK': Pakistan-based hacker group targets India again, claims military data theft; IDSA denies breach

A Pakistani hacker group calling itself the ‘Pakistan Cyber Force’ on Monday (May 05) claimed responsibility for hacking into Indian defence-related websites, raising cybersecurity concerns as tensions with Pakistan escalate following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Pahalgam terror attack: BSF apprehends Pakistani national in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

A Pakistani National was apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) officials in Gurdaspur, Punjab, on the night of May 3 and 4.

Pahalgam terror attack linked to 1999 Kandahar hijack? Here's how

A known figure from India’s terror history has come back into the spotlight during the investigation into the recent Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 civilians dead.

'Most scientific language': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta claims Sanskrit is ‘NASA-approved’ for coding - Is that true?

At a recent Sanskrit learning event in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta claimed that NASA scientists had recognised Sanskrit as a scientific and computer-friendly language.

UP teen becomes first to clear class 10 exams in remote village since independence

A 15-year-old from a remote hamlet in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki has made history by becoming the first person to clear the class 10 board exams since independence.

‘Checking for active ties with Pakistan’: 22 Pakistani women in India gave birth to 95 Indian children; population now over 500

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, police in Moradabad have identified 22 Pakistani women living in the district on long-term visas who have together given birth to 95 children in India. Though the women are still Pakistani citizens, all of their children hold Indian nationality by birth.

Diddy's sex trafficking trial begins: What are the charges, how much time could he face if convicted? — Explained

Sean Diddy Combs, one of the biggest names in the 1990s hip-hop scene, is now facing serious allegations that could lead to decades of imprisonment if convicted.

IPL 2025: India and SRH quick Mohammed Shami receives death threat, FIR lodged

India and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) seamer Mohammed Shami received a death threat via email on Sunday (May 4). Shami’s brother, Haseeb, lodged an FIR against the sender, Rajput Sinder, at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district. Rajput demanded a ransom of INR one crore from the ace quick, currently plying his trade in IPL 2025.