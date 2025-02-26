Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Wednesday (Feb 26) that the Palestinian militant group Hamas will return four dead hostages tonight, without a ceremony.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday (Feb 26) that he hoped to visit Washington on Friday to meet President Donald Trump and discuss striking a minerals deal with the United States.

In other news, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has made it clear that there will be no ceasefire along the contact line in Ukraine, Russian state media reported on Wednesday (Feb 26).

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

Hamas to hand over bodies of four slain Israeli hostages 'tonight' without public ceremony, confirms Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Wednesday (Feb 26) that the Palestinian militant group Hamas will return four dead hostages tonight, without a ceremony.

Advertisment

'It can be a big success': Zelensky hopes to meet Trump in US this Friday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday (Feb 26) that he hoped to visit Washington on Friday to meet President Donald Trump and discuss striking a minerals deal with the United States.

Russia refuses to freeze Ukraine war, rejects proposal for ceasefire along the frontline in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has made it clear that there will be no ceasefire along the contact line in Ukraine, Russian state media reported on Wednesday (Feb 26).

Trump threatens to sue 'dishonest' authors, media outlets using 'anonymous sources'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Feb 26) threatened to sue "dishonest" authors and media outlets that use anonymous sources.

Nitish Kumar expands Bihar cabinet ahead of budget session, seven BJP MLAs take oath

In a significant move, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet with seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs taking oaths as ministers as the state prepares for assembly polls later this year.

As Maha Kumbh 2025 culminates, here is how global media reported the 45-day event

Maha Kumbh 2025 culminates on February 26, and millions of pilgrims from around the world have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

Shivling goes missing from Gujarat temple ahead of Mahashivratri; search operation underway

A 'Shivling' was found stolen from the Shree Bhidbhanjan Bhavaneeshvar Mahadev temple, located near Harshad Beach in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district, on the eve of Mahashivratri, sparking a massive search operation, said officials.

Gold Card vs Green Card: All you need to know about Trump’s new residency permit

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Feb 25) unveiled a new residency permit for wealthy foreigners—a ‘Gold Card’.

Joe and Anthony Russo's comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars is highly anticipated. The films are slated for release in 2026 and 2027 but the buzz around both films is strong. The Russo brothers, as they are popularly known, admitted that new Avenger movies will be 'challenging for the audience'.

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran scores highest individual score, scripts two more records

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran scripted history and broke multiple records in Lahore on Wednesday (Feb 26) against England, becoming the first player from Afghanistan to score a century in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.