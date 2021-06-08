Top 10 world news: China set to vaccinate 3-year-old kids; Sarah Everard murder case & more

Several global news media sites including White House and UK government websites went down on Tuesday as the cloud server was hit.

In London, a few months after a woman, Sarah Everard, was murdered, a police officer has confessed to kidnapping and raping the 33-year-old.

Meanwhile, French President Macron was slapped by a man during his trip to southeast France on Tuesday.

Police in the European Union arrested 800 people in a huge global sting involving encrypted phones used by criminals that were secretly planted by law enforcement agencies.

Reports said the BBC website had also gone down but returned later. The CNN international website was also down.

Everard’s case has highlighted the poor status of security of women in the country, especially London, where several women claim to feel unsafe while walking alone on the streets.

Macron’s security officials rushed to the leader’s rescue and pinned the attacker to the ground.

Reports claimed Sinovac had conducted human trial of 500 participants between 3 and 17-year-olds.

In order to make sure Vietnam’s economy continues to grow, like last year, the locals are also coming forward to donate whatever they can.

Police arrested 800 people in a huge global sting involving encrypted phones used by criminals that were secretly planted by law enforcement agencies.

A 74-year-old lady, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, and a 15-year-old kid were among those killed, according to police.

Trump urged his supporters to continue trusting him and his party in order to make sure he can 'make America great again'.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 173.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.73 million.

A meeting of NATO Heads of State and Government will be held on June 14 in Brussels at NATO headquarters. The meeting will be chaired by Stoltenberg.