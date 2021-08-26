Top 10 world news: At least 13 killed in an explosion at Abbey gate of Kabul's International Airport, and more

As per experts, signs of life may be detectable within two to three years. Researchers have mostly looked for planets of a similar size, mass, temperature and atmospheric composition to Earth; A man claiming to be an Australian citizen has released a video in which he claims to have been beaten by the Taliban while attempting to reach Kabul airport.

Click on headlines to read more

At least 13 killed in a huge explosion at Abbey gate of Kabul's International Airport

In a huge explosion at one of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport's gates on Thursday in Afghanistan, a suicide bomber is believed to have killed at least 13 civilians, including children.

Watch: Hazara man, an Australian citizen, bludgeoned, abducted by Taliban while trying to exit

A man claiming to be an Australian citizen has released a video in which he claims to have been beaten by the Taliban while attempting to reach Kabul airport.

New Zealand could be split into North and South Island bubbles amid a surge in cases

A COVID-19 modeller has suggested that New Zealand’s North and South islands could become separate bubbles.

2020 recorded as warmest on record across Europe

Last year has been recorded as warmest on record across Europe, breaking the previous high mark by a considerable distance.

Exclusive: Shah Mahmood Qureshi acting like Taliban's foreign minister, says Afghanistan's former vice president Amrullah Saleh

Afghanistan's former vice president Amrullah Saleh speaking exclusively to WION said Pakistan has been helping terrorists and its foreign minister Qureshi is acting like the foreign minister of the Taliban.

Another COVID-19 like pandemic likely to strike within 60 years, says study

Researchers from Duke University have warned that another pandemic similar to the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to strike within 60 years.

India, Maldives to sign pact on mega Greater Malé Connectivity Project

India and Maldives will sign a contract on the mega Greater Male Connectivity project (GMCP), the largest infrastructure project of the country.

Madagascar on brink of famine, says UN

According to the United Nations, Madagascar is on the brink of experiencing the world's first "climate change famine" as thousands of people are already suffering "catastrophic" levels of hunger and food insecurity.

Region beyond solar system may soon yield signs of life

As per experts, signs of life may be detectable within two to three years. Researchers have mostly looked for planets of a similar size, mass, temperature and atmospheric composition to Earth.

In first interview from jail, an upbeat Navalny discusses prison life

Russia’s most famous prisoner, the opposition leader Alexei Navalny, spends much of his time tidying his cellblock, reading letters and visiting the mess for meals, with porridge often on the menu.